Napa ‘roomkey’ residents face eviction as state funding dries up

For the past eight months, Daniel Coles has lived in two Napa motel rooms, one after the other. The latest, a Motel 6 in North Napa, is just off Highway 29, and the buzzing of the road is clear from outside his door. He’s not allowed to use the pool, and the more regular guests tend to ignore and avoid him.

It's hardly the luxury accommodations Napa Valley is famous for, but, along with his puppy Mylo, Coles has made the space his own. It’s far better than having to live in his car or a shelter – the situation he was facing last October – when he was homeless.

A large dog crate sits in the approximately 300-square-foot room, complete with a number of gnawed dog toys. Coles stores his clothes in plastic containers, and household items such as laundry detergent, snacks, drinks, pantry items and dog treats are along one side of the single room. A mop was tucked into one corner, next to a mini fridge and microwave.

“This is home," said Coles.

But, come this Thursday, he could well become homeless again as the program that houses him and 12 other Napa County residents – Project Roomkey – winds to a close.

Created in March 2020 by the California Department of Social Services, Project Roomkey is meant to provide temporary housing “for people experiencing homelessness, protect human life, and minimize strain on health care system capacity.” Statewide, the program has housed over 42,000 people including 100 in Napa County.

A related program for permanent housing – Project Homekey – is set to create stable accommodations for over 10,000 people in the state, and 68 locally. Homeless advocates have given qualified praises for the programs, lauding their impacts but noting many remain left behind.

“The Motel 6 Program will be ending,” stated a letter given to the Roomkey residents June 1. “All program participants must exit the site, with all of their belongings, on June 30.”

Such motel housing was never meant to be permanent, the letter reminded residents.

“It is our hope that we have a shared goal of finding permanent housing with you prior to the program end date,” read the letter, signed by “Napa County Housing and Homeless Programs.” The letter did not include an author’s name, phone number or address.

Launched at the start of the pandemic

Napa County moved to make use of Project Roomkey almost immediately after it launched.

Using the funds, Napa County leased the 54-unit Wine Valley Lodge on South Coombs St. in the city of Napa on March 25, 2020. And the county also — with the help of OLE Health, Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Abode Services — identified 54 people to fill those rooms. (Rooms in the lodge have also been used as an isolation and quarantine shelter at various times during the pandemic, and as a fire evacuations shelter during the 2020 LNU Lighting Complex fires and the Glass Fire.)

Jennifer Palmer, Napa County’s director of Housing and Homeless Services, said Roomkey was intended to house homeless and medically frail people living in often crowded homeless shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state believed housing its most vulnerable residents would cut down on virus transmission and help prevent California's medical system from being overwhelmed, she said.

Palmer said the county's goal all along has been to move the Roomkey residents into permanent housing. Of 100 Napa residents assisted through the program, 63 have moved into permanent housing, 17 transitioned back to the shelter and 13 remain in the program as of this week. That includes a roughly 80% placement rate for the first cohort of Roomkey residents at the lodge. And, Palmer said, three of those remaining residents are "imminent" to find housing, which doesn't necessarily mean they'll be housed before June 30, but that it should happen relatively soon.

“The opportunity to get folks into a very stable, even though temporary, housing situation, really does improve the ability to get folks into permanent housing,” Palmer said. “There’s a lot of organization that needs to go along with that, there’s a lot of dedicated work with their housing navigator, it is much easier for both the navigator and the client to do when they’re in a stable, hotel room setting.”

Coles had a room at the lodge from October to December of last year. Meals and other services were also provided.

“It’s been a blessing,” said Coles during a February interview. “The people who work here are extremely nice and helpful. They don’t look down on us because we’re homeless. They’re very supportive and understanding.”

From October 2020 to June 2021, the county also leased 22 rooms at The Elm House Inn, at 800 California Blvd., for the Roomkey program. And in January, some Roomkey residents moved to another Roomkey site at Napa’s Motel 6, at 3380 Solano Ave.

But knowing that Roomkey was only a temporary program, the state in June 2020 launched the Project Homekey initiative, a multi-billion dollar effort from the state to provide permanent housing for homeless residents.

Wine Valley Lodge is currently being transitioned by Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, into permanent supportive housing through an $18.1 million Project Homekey grant. The “Valley Lodge Apartments” are set to open this fall.

Despite the state’s move to fund Homekey, and moves from other California counties to end their local Roomkey programs owing to the high cost of the program, the state has continued funding Roomkey to some extent.

Palmer said the county has received Roomkey funding in “fits and starts” throughout the life of the program, adding up to a total of roughly $1.3 million between Roomkey allocations and grant funding, which has been matched by the county’s investment of roughly the same amount using federal coronavirus funding. That had been sufficient to keep the program operating through last January.

The county’s expectation was the state would be winding down the program by January, Palmer added. But the county received an unexpected allocation of state grant funding for Roomkey that month, allowing it to lease up 18 rooms at the Motel 6.

Palmer added that the county had been working with the state for months to try and find additional funding to continue the local program. But as time went on and the county’s Roomkey funding dwindled, the county ceased backfilling its leased Motel 6 rooms.

About a month ago, the state officially told the county no additional Roomkey funding would be coming. With that knowledge, the county gave the 30-day notices to its 15 remaining Motel 6 residents on June 1.

“We have pursued all available options and been told in no uncertain terms from the state that there will not be any additional funding coming,” Palmer said.

Next steps unclear

The sudden notice of the project’s end has alarmed several of the remaining Motel 6 residents.

During a recent visit to the motel, Coles gave visitors a tour of his room, packed with belongings. A brown blanket covered the top of a large bed in the dorm-sized space. Coles sat for photographs wearing an oversized bright red T-shirt accessorized by a heavy chain necklace with a ring on it – signifying his love for God – and a second necklace with a cross.

On the left side of his neck, a tattoo reads: "All you need is love and a pitbull."

Regarding his dirty fingernails, Coles said he helps friends and neighbors fix their cars, often for free.

“They’re booting us out there," he said. "And for what reason? Because the county says they’re losing their funding.”

Coles said he’s not convinced by that explanation. “I believe there is funding for this program,” he said. Or, “is it the hotel not wanting to renew the contract?”

He doesn't feel they are entirely welcome at the motel. All Roomkey residents are housed in rooms in the back of the complex, facing away from Solano Avenue. Participants aren’t allowed to use appliances in their rooms other than a microwave and a mini fridge, and they aren’t allowed to use the motel pool. The Salvation Army provides three meals a day.

Representatives from the Napa Motel 6 did not return calls requesting comment.

Karla Knapp, another Roomkey resident, echoed Coles’ comments.

“I don’t understand,” why Roomkey at Motel 6 has to be shut down, she said. “I think they are going to get more funding,” perhaps at the last minute.

After all, their original stay at Motel 6 was already extended beyond the first 60 days. Or maybe the city or county will step in, said Knapp.

Coles and Knapp have another concern. They both have Section 8 affordable housing vouchers and work part time, but even if they combined resources and rented their own motel room or temporarily “couch surfed” with friends, they’d then be considered “non-homeless.”

That can be a problem, Palmer, the county’s homelessness point person, acknowledged.

That’s because the county’s “Coordinated Entry System” — the process that attempts to connect homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless people to appropriate housing services — is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to prioritize housing resources based on vulnerability, as defined by HUD.

“So if you were able to find housing, even if it’s temporary housing, that is a risk,” Palmer said. “And it is a very weird part of HUD’s mandate that you be experiencing something that we’re trying to keep you from experiencing, like our goal is to get you out of the shelter and get you to a more stable place. But we do have to house folks based on their vulnerability and the definition of homelessness.”

That means that if Coles and Knapp find temporary housing, that could jeopardize their chances of, for instance, ending up in the units at the Valley Lodge Apartments when they open later this year.

Coles and Knapp were also concerned that finding temporary housing, and therefore being considered “non-homeless,” could have an impact on their affordable housing vouchers. But that designation change shouldn’t have any effect on the vouchers, according to Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point person on homelessness.

Coles and Knapp have been exploring their options during the final month of the Roomkey program.

At one point, Coles had a lead on an apartment at the Manzanita Family Apartments. The 100% affordable rental housing development is located at 2951 Soscol Ave.

“I turned in all my paperwork but unfortunately my background didn’t pass,” he said, referring to his previous felony charges – one more than a decade old – that include making criminal threats, burglary and vandalism.

“If they deny me because of my background a lot of other places are going to deny me so … what am I supposed to do?”

To be honest, “I’m kind of upset with Manzanita," he said. He’s appealed that denial.

Susan Friedland, CEO of SAHA, the developer of Manzanita apartments, said she couldn't speak about Coles' situation.

"Federal fair housing law protect(s) the privacy of any and all applicants to SAHA housing and (we) cannot disclose any information," about those applicants, she wrote in an email.

“It’s frustrating,” said Coles. “I’m doing everything I can do to become a productive member of society (but) they’re not looking at our future,” he said. “The past is the past. Don’t judge me for what I was. Judge me for who I am now.”

Coles noted that for more than two years, "my life has been sober and clean." He’s participating in recovery programs.

“I’m just trying to do the best I can with what I got,” Coles said.

Knapp is hoping to move into a studio apartment at Napa Creek Village at 2614 1st St., next to Crosswalk Church.

“I’d love to go directly from here to a studio at Napa Creek Village.” She’s feeling hopeful that she’d be able to move by June 30. However, “until I get keys, I ain’t believing nothing. And I don’t want to live in the shelter.”

For more than two years, during the pandemic, she did just that and has no interest in returning.

Knapp, a Napa native, hasn’t always been homeless. In fact, she once owned her own home in American Canyon.

After an injury, Knapp became disabled.

She works part time as a dog sitter, election staffer and at special events in the valley.

She also has diabetes. Because she just turned 55, and is now considered a senior citizen, she is eligible for additional services.

Coles and Knapp could ultimately become among the first residents of the Valley Lodge Apartments. But it will be at least a few months before those apartments open.

Transitioning to Homekey

As Roomkey winds down, Homekey-funded projects have increasingly been popping up to house California’s homeless residents.

The first $800 million round of Homekey funding went to creating about 6,000 housing units, according to California’s Homekey website. A second, $1.45 billion round of funding has gone into creating 4,142 units so far.

Most of that funding has been spent to acquire and rehabilitate motels, or hotels, though a fair bit of funding has also been used to acquire multifamily housing or to build modular complexes. Notably, Homekey grants are designed to go to projects that will happen within a year — an incredibly quick time frame compared to traditional affordable developments. That timeline includes a deadline of spending capital award funds within eight months of the award. Residents have to be occupying the project buildings within 90 days from construction or rehab completion.

Rattigan said the current plan is to complete construction needs for the Wine Valley Lodge from July to October and then have homeless clients ready to move in that month. The units need a few minor modifications to be considered permanent, such as kitchenettes in each of the units and Americans with Disability Act adjustments. The city of Napa Housing Authority is currently working to process the paperwork for potential residents, Rattigan said.

But former Roomkey residents won’t automatically be housed in such units, according to Palmer.

“Project Homekey is designed to provide permanent supportive housing for folks exiting homelessness,” Palmer said. “And the goal was to move as many people who were in Project Roomkey rooms into permanent housing. So the connection is logical between the two, but it wasn’t like Project Homekey is a set-aside for folks in Project Roomkey. They’re similar names, they’re similar in spirit in what they’re attempting to do, but we were never going to get enough funding from the state to move everybody from Project Roomkey into a dedicated Project Homekey site.”

A previous Homekey project, the Adrian Court apartments, has already housed several former Roomkey residents. And, Palmer said, the county is hoping to move the majority of the people who’ve benefited from Roomkey into the Valley Lodge Apartments once they open up.

“To me the increase of investment in Homekey, the permanent supportive housing side, is the right next step given that what we ultimately want is for people to have access to permanent housing,” Palmer said. “And so while Roomkey has been amazing and a vital emergency response measure early in the pandemic, I think a move towards Homekey is an important one and how we will, in the long-term, be able to solve a whole host of problems, not just the pandemic response.”

Regardless, as the June 30 deadline looms, Coles and Knapp are considering other housing arrangements.

“I’m planning on staying in my car,” said Coles. During an interview in mid-June he was already reorganizing the back seats of his Ford Explorer so there was enough room for both him and Mylo to sleep. “It’s not that big, but it’s big enough.”

The car is registered and insured, he said. He’ll just move the vehicle around different parking lots in Napa.

As of that moment, “we’re pretty much giving it up to God. It’s one of those things where we can only do so much.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com. You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

