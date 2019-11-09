The major freeway entry to downtown Napa is being ripped apart and rebuilt as thousands of motorists snake their way through the construction zone each day.
Those who dare take their eyes off the twisty path can witness giant CAT excavators and skip loaders ripping apart major sections of roadway, then feeding 10,000 tons of old concrete and asphalt into a behemoth grinder that spits out the raw materials for three roundabouts.
If three roundabouts sounds like a lot, it is. As best he knows, no city in California has clustered so many roundabouts together in such a tight space, said Eric Whan, the city of Napa’s deputy public works director.
Construction is now in its sixth month, but already the finish lines are within view.
By Thanksgiving, the roundabout serving freeway on- and off-ramps at First Street should be open. By Christmas or soon thereafter, a second roundabout for First at California Boulevard should be carrying traffic. And in early 2020, the final roundabout at Second Street and California should be up and running, Whan said.
For a computer simulation of how it’s all supposed to work, go to https://bit.ly/2EkMlOV and scroll down.
Justin Cromwell, the project manager for the general contractor, O.C. Jones & Sons Inc. of Berkeley, said the project is moving faster than expected. Part of this is due to O.C. Jones devising ways to simultaneous attack multiple parts of the project, while adding Saturdays to the work week.
The weather is also cooperating. A dry October with no rain in the immediate November forecast is a huge benefit. “It’s helped accelerate the project to where it is now,” Whan said during a site tour.
“We’re getting it done quickly because everybody knows in January it’s going to rain,” Cromwell said. “It’s getting to the point that the weather won’t drastically affect this project.”
On Tuesday morning, while cars and trucks wove their way through the construction site, more than 35 workers were operating heavy machinery, moving dirt and aggregate, building forms for curbs and sidewalks, pouring concrete, and taking measurements to make sure all the new parts fit together. Electricians were connecting wiring for light poles, and irrigation specialists were running pipes.
Despite all this complexity, including accommodating traffic, this is a “fun project,” said Cromwell.
You have free articles remaining.
“There is a lot going on, but it’s a fun project,” he said. “Of course there are issues,” such as old utilities not being where they were supposed to be, but “it’s good to have a team that comes up with solutions quickly.”
This is a joint project between Napa and Caltrans. The city did much of the preliminary work. Caltrans put the project out to bid and manages the $11.4 million construction contract.
Why roundabouts instead of rebuilding the First Street overpass or adding more lanes on the approaches?
Because roundabouts are far cheaper and will achieve traffic relief for decades to come, Whan said. “They can handle traffic now and for dozens of years into the future.”
Prior to construction, which began in June, the intersecting streets were carrying 15,000 vehicles a day, with backups at the busiest times. Thousands of motorists are currently avoiding the construction zone rather than be routed through it, Whan said. Because of road and ramp closures, many have had no choice but to detour.
For Caltrans, the northbound freeway exit at First Street had been a major concern, with many collisions, Whan said. Motorist leaving Highway 29 were forced to play a “game of chicken” to get onto First, he said.
Roundabouts will slow things down and allow every motorist from every direction to proceed safely, Whan said. The designed speed for the roundabouts is 15 mph, he said.
When the roundabout at First and California opens at year’s end, the city will simultaneously flip the one-way directions of First and Second between California and Jefferson Street.
First Street will take visitors straight into the heart of downtown, rather than escort them out, Whan said.
Consultants looked at making both First and Second two-way near the freeway, but roundabouts couldn’t accommodate this added complexity, he said.