Runners stomped through the streets of Yountville Tuesday morning at Napa County’s annual Resolution Run, regardless of whether they were sipping from Champagne flutes into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day or wanted to get a healthy start to 2019.
More than 250 runners and run/walkers finished a 5K run, or 3.1 miles, and another 100 participants completed a 10K, or 6.2 mile-long race. The fastest 5K runners took less than 20 minutes, while the slowest 10K runners took more than an hour and a half
“It’s not about how long they last, you just got to start somewhere,” said Dame Rahal, an organizer of the Resolution Run, and co-founder of event sponsor and sportswear store Athletic Feat.
She helped start the event in 2013 and said she loves to see smiling faces show up to the Resolution Run. Rahal, who has run 15 marathons says she loves running because it brings her clarity and has helped her build friendships.
Dave Lewis, 53, was the fastest male 5K runner at Tuesday’s race at 17:05 while Amy Crain, 40, was the fastest female runner at 18:09. Gustavo Navarro, 18, ran the fastest 10K race (38:00) and Sarah Bridges, 26, had the fastest time (38:19) among female 10K runners.
Some runners, like Staci Freeman, 57, have been running the Resolution Run for years.
Freeman, who was diagnosed with lupus, said she started running with her son, who was born with a birth defect and has a pacemaker.
“(Running has) improved our health significantly,” she said. “I love that since I’ve started running, I’ve gotten off my medication.”
Others, like Julian Villeges, 11, were first-timers. Villeges said he hopes to come back next year and shave several minutes off of his 5K time.
Running offers a “fresh start to the year,” he said.
Rachel Ahlmann, a 34-year-old Lake County resident, said running gives her a sense of ‘elation’. The lessons learned in running, such as a strong work ethic or pushing your limits, can translate into the workplace or school.
“I like running because you get to push your own limits,” she said. “It lets you know what you’re made of, and it also lets you know that you can change that.”
Ahlmann finished her 5K run just seconds after Crain, the fastest female 5K runner. Ahlmann and Crain said they didn’t know each other before the race, but they pushed each other to finish and reach personal records.
Crain beat her personal record by more than a minute. She said she still showed up to the race, even though she was sick.
“I’ve been (running) for 27 years,” Crain said. “It’s my life; it’s my medicine.”
Lewis, who had the top 5K time, came to Yountville from Germany to visit his mother. Lewis said he didn’t intend to compete, but just wanted to enjoy a run in warmer weather.
“It’s like meditation,” he said. “I can shut off and let the mind wander.”
That’s exactly why Bridges, a San Diego resident and the fastest female competing in the 10K, loves to run. She relied on running to relieve the stress she felt as a law student preparing to take the bar exam.
“It’s always been an outlet for me,” she said. “It kept me sane, basically. Kind of like a constant in my life.”
Bridges was in town visiting her boyfriend’s family. Bridges said she was training for another race and was nervous about hitting her goal time for the 10K, but was pleased that she exceeded her own expectations.
“Everyone can do it,” she said. “You don’t have to be the fastest, it just takes one mile at a time.”