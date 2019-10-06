The annual Fire and Life Safety Day Open House will be Saturday, Oct. 19, with participants including Napa Fire, Napa Police, Napa Dispatch, California Highway Patrol, AMR Ambulance, Red Cross, C.E.R.T., PG&E and Yo Belle.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 930 Seminary St., Napa
Participants will tour the fire station and see what a firefighter's life is like. There will be a demonstration of Jaws of Life.
Tours will be offered of the Dispatch Center to see what it’s like to be a 911 operator.
You have free articles remaining.
Booths staffed by local health and safety service providers will give out information on how to keep your family healthy, safe, and prepared for emergencies
There will be games and activities. Everyone can have their picture taken with firefighters, fire trucks, and Sparky the Fire Dog.
Visitors can also participate in the free Halloween Costume Exchange by bringing a gently used costume to exchange for a “new-to-you” costume. No donations are required to participate and choose a costume.
It’s an "eek-o-friendly" way to give back and “respook, rewear, rescare," the city said in a news release.