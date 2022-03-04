Napa’s auto row mural comes into focus

About the mural

Title: The History of Chrysler Motors: On the Road Again, 2022

Artist: Kristina Young

Location: Hanlees Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Napa, 473 Soscol Ave.

Medium: glass tile mosaic

In 1957, Peter Gasser opened the first car dealership on Soscol Avenue establishing Napa’s “auto row.”

Built two blocks from of the original, the new building’s architecture reflects the original dealership’s ultra-modern design. The distinctive V-shape of the rooflines of both buildings mimic the hemi V8 muscle car engine design introduced in 1955.

The mosaic celebrates the history of Chrysler car design with seven models driving down a two-lane highway: 1924 Chrysler Model 60 (the first Chrysler car produced); 1930 Chrysler Imperial Roadster, Model 70 Convertible; 1936 Chrysler C24 Sedan; 1941 Chrysler Town + Country Station Wagon; 1956 DeSoto Firedome Hardtop; 1972 Chrysler Town + Country Station Wagon; and a 1974 Dodge Charger.

The top right side of the design shows music notes coming from a Firedome Convertible. In the 1955 edition, Chrysler introduced the world’s first transistor car radio as a $150 option. The subsequent popularity of car radios heralded a huge shift in recorded music.

Peter and Vernice Gasser were visionary community leaders and philanthropists, always trying to meet the needs of the community. The Gasser Foundation continues that legacy today.

The artwork was commissioned by The Peter A. & Vernice H. Gasser Foundation, in memory of Peter and Vernice Gasser, and produced with support from Artaic, LLC and Iuliano Construction.