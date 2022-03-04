Napa’s auto row mural comes into focus

A 1930 Chrysler Imperial roadster, a ‘41 Town + Country station wagon, a ‘56 DeSoto Firedome hardtop, and a ‘74 Dodge Charger.
These and a handful of other classic cars have landed — larger than life — at Napa’s Chrysler dealership on Soscol Avenue.
However, they’re not for sale.
They’re art.
A 74-by-13-foot tile mural is being installed on the side of Napa’s new Hanlees Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership at 473 Soscol Ave.
Commissioned by the Gasser Foundation, it celebrates the history of Chrysler car design. The mural, made of thousands upon thousands of 1/2” glass mosaic pieces, was created and designed by Napa artist Kristina Young.
Featuring the classic cars driving along a road inspired by Napa's Highway 29, she’s named it “On the Road Again.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“It’s amazing,” to see the work coming to life on the building, said Young. “This is my home, and I feel proud that I can contribute to the landscape here,” she said. “I’m so grateful.”
People are also reading…
The project was first planned in 2018. At first, Young estimated that she and three other people would need a year to complete the work, which they would do by hand.
And then the COVID pandemic struck.
“The whole thing went on pause,” she explained.
By the time the project resumed, Young’s schedule had changed. She realized that she no longer had a whole year to dedicate to the mosaic.
That’s when Young heard about a company in Boston called Artaic.
Artaic takes art images and translates them into pixels. Robots then assemble custom mosaics, tile by tile, precisely and quickly.
She was initially reluctant to have someone else create the mosaic, not to mention a robot. But after Young and partner Israel Valencia visited the company in-person to see the technology and process, she saw the benefits.
“The more I thought about it, it made sense,” she said. “And it meant I could get it done for Gasser and cheaper and faster."
The tile mosaic was estimated to cost around $200,000. The artwork is funded by the city’s public art ordinance, which requires that commercial developers dedicate 1% of the project construction costs to public art on their site or to pay the 1% into a public art fund.
Using the Artaic robot system to assemble the tiles into sections meant the cost dropped to an estimated $130,000. That includes materials, production, shipping, and installation.
The robot places each tiny tile into a 12” square grid. Each grid has about 576 tiles in it. Then a sheet of sticky tape is placed on top of the squares. Those squares are then packaged into boxes and shipped to the project site.
Workers then install each grid square into place using regular “thin-set,” a type of tile cement.
By January the tile squares had arrived in Napa and work on the mural began.
Valencia has taken the lead on the installation. He said that reaction to the mural so far has been positive and encouraging. “Every day, we get thumbs-up,” from those passing by, he said. “People are loving it.”
Planners approve large auto-themed mural on car dealership wall.
“It’s been fun," said Gerry Iuliano, who is helping with installation. “It’s been a very challenging job, but it looks great, and I’m very happy about it."
There have been a few minor hiccups — for example, a set of tiles getting accidentally placed in the wrong spot. After catching their mistake, the tiles were swapped.
Young said another hiccup involved a quote from Willie Nelson's “On the Road Again,” that the artist intended to include on the mural. Unfortunately, it would have cost $20,000 to license the lyric from the corporation that owns the rights to the music.
“Obviously, we decided to decline,” using the quote, she said. Instead of the lyric, the mural will feature random musical notes.
While she’s happy with the results, Young said she realizes that not everyone may appreciate or even like her mosaic.
“I don’t expect everybody to love everything I do,” said the artist. “That’s why diversity in public art is so key."
Young believes that there is room for all types of art and artists in Napa Valley.
“We want to have as many people engaged with art in the community,” she said.
The mural should be finished in the next three to four weeks, said Young. A dedication ceremony will follow.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Mr. Monopoly recently made an appearance in Napa Valley — to announce new game plans.
Streets near a Napa synagogue were littered overnight with flyers bearing a screed linking Jews to "the COVID agenda," in an act similar to an…
Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa…
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
The American Canyon man who was shot on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek.
Napa student Diana Baldovino offers free menstrual supplies for anyone in need.
Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards, an icon of the Stags Leap District, has sold its winery to South Korean retail company Shinsegae for $250.3 million.
A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continue…
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a d…
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com