Napa's BottleRock remains scheduled for May amid growing coronavirus uncertainty

“I thought how that would be nice for BottleRock, too, as long as the bands I was hoping to see were still in attendance,” Coelho wrote.

A number of other Twitter users had also taken to the platform to express similar concerns.

BottleRock via its Twitter account Wednesday wrote that it would “give an update to anyone” who reached out via social media or by email. No mention of the statement was listed on the festival’s website as of Thursday afternoon.

BottleRock is held notably later in the year than are festivals like SXSW, Coachella and StageCoach, though E3, the gaming expo, was scheduled to be held in June prior to its cancellation.

Several Bay Area counties in the wake of mounting numbers of confirmed cases of the virus have asked vulnerable residents – the elderly and persons with compromised immune systems – to take precautions to protect themselves against spread of the disease. San Francisco and Santa Clara counties earlier in the week outright banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. No such ban has been enacted in Napa County.