Most areas of Napa have their own histories and heritage, but none quite like Browns Valley. The quiet western suburb with some 7,500 residents is a lot more than just one of the city’s more desirable places to raise a family; it’s also an area whose history is steeped with legends of ghosts, gamblers and mythical creatures.
The area is the westernmost reach of the city of Napa, and creeps part way up the eastern slopes of the Mayacamas Mountains.
No one argues the fertile valley was named for John E. Brown, the Napa County surveyor in the 1840s, but there are differing and equally colorful accounts as to how he obtained the land.
One version says Salvador Vallejo, the Spanish army officer who once owned the massive land grant called Rancho de Napa, gave Brown the valley as part of an unusual barter. Vallejo had more land than he could want at the time, but what he didn’t have was Brown’s handsome horse and surrey, a doorless four-wheel carriage popular in America in the late 1800s. Brown knew that Vallejo coveted the horse and surrey, and offered to trade it for land in what is now known as Browns Valley.
Vallejo readily agreed with an unusual condition. Brown could have all the land he could ride around in a day. While it seems with a decent steed he could have ridden around an area much larger than what we call Browns Valley today, Brown was somewhat satisfied with the deal. Although some people, who were in a position to know at the time, said Brown added a large chunk of property to the land, which was not part of the original deal. If Vallejo knew about it, he didn’t make a fuss. What’s a hundred acres or so when your own land holdings encompassed a massive 23,000 acres?
But another version of the story had the two engaged in a hot and heavy card game, according to Ken Martin, who grew up in the Browns Valley area.
“The story I was told involved a card game between Brown and Vallejo,” he said. “Brown supposedly had a great hand but had no money left to bet.
Knowing how much Vallejo wanted his horse and surrey, Brown placed them as his wager. Vallejo eagerly accepted and matched Brown’s bet with a wager of some of his west Napa land. We don’t know what cards Brown held, but we know they were better than Vallejo’s and Brown walked away from the table with the land now known as Browns Valley.
In this version, of course, Vallejo left the table empty handed, Brown won the land and kept his horse and surrey.
Either way it happened, somewhere along the line, “Brown’s Valley” became “Browns Valley.” The sure sign of a newcomer to town is to use the apostrophe, residents say.
Although the name changed, its connection to the namesake Brown remains strong. Martin actually owned Brown’s residence in the late 20th century, which as we have discovered, was the home of legends as well as ghosts.
The large farmhouse built by Brown circa 1890 still stands today on Browns Valley Road, not far from where the road bends to go north to meet Redwood Road. Despite its size, the house is difficult to spot through the canopy of large trees that surround it. The 14-room, 3,600 square-foot home, built circa 1890, has changed hands many times since Brown occupied it and has undergone many expansions, remodels and upgrades.
According to more than one of its previous owners, the home comes with more than just the special touches and craftsmanship of a bygone era. It also has come with ghostly spirits, and not necessary the friendly kind. One previous tenant revealed he was told there was once a supposedly malevolent ghost who haunted the Brown who answered to the name of Richard. The tenant had no encounters with the unhappy spirit, which supposedly had been previously evicted from the property via exorcism.
Another somewhat more friendly spirit reportedly resided at the Brown property in the 1950s and would show up around the holidays, perhaps because a local business known as “Andy’s Christmas Tree Farm” occupied the property in the 1950s. But the following owner removed the remaining 180 Christmas trees to make way for a swimming pool and tennis court and the spirit was not heard from again.
As the area became more populated, the need for a school was recognized and the one-room school known simply and appropriately as Browns Valley School was opened.
According to Lauren Coodley’s history of town, “Napa – The Transformation of an American Town,” a student of the original Browns Valley School recalled that the school had eight grades and only 26 students at the time. The students were kept warm on cold days with a wood-burning stove, she recalled.
Sadly, the charming original schoolhouse was torn down in 1960, and the much larger Browns Valley School we know today was built on the same spot.
The Browns Valley girl mentioned in Coodley’s book also recalled being able to roller skate without fear all the way down Browns Valley Road to downtown Napa in the early 1900s. This was unlikely prior to the paving of Browns Valley Road in 1911, which is remembered today with a stone marker that was originally south of the road but today stands in Century Oaks Park.
The marker, erected by the well known supervisor of West Napa, Jasper Partrick, reads: “Erected as a memorial to the public-spirited citizens of Browns Valley Road district—the first people in California to vote a direct tax upon themselves for building a macadamized road.”
It’s hard to know what was the bigger story here, the direct tax imposed by residents or the fact that the new paved road was “macadamized.” If you are not familiar with the term, it’s courtesy of a Scottish engineer named John Loudon McAdam and dates to 1820. The first macadamized road in the U.S., designed using broken stones that were laid evenly and tightly so that they covered the soil and formed a hard surface in the McAdam style, was laid near Hagerstown, Maryland in 1823.
Another piece of history still visible today is the concrete watering trough for farm animals near the intersection of Buhman Avenue and Browns Valley Road. With the date 1907 prominently imprinted on it, the trough was once a stop for horses pulling wagons into the western hills, but now is just a leftover curiosity of a bygone age.
Perhaps the most colorful piece of history lingering on to this day is the legend of half monkey, half man winged creatures called “Rebobs” found in and around the old Partrick family cemetery on the road of the same name. Nearly everyone who grew up in Napa knows this story, but oddly no one can say where the name “Rebob” came from. The story is believed to have begun in the 1950s in the era of B movies about all manner of monsters.
Like the Loch Ness monster and Bigfoot, many claim to have seen one or more Rebobs lurking about with their distinctive glowing, red eyes, but no real evidence has ever been found. No skeletons, no authentic photos, no nothing. Yet the legend remains, and Browns Valley is apparently the one place on the planet Rebobs call home.
The Partrick family cemetery, once accessible to the thrill seekers, lovers and the curious and supposedly where the creatures emanate, is now behind locked gates on private property.
One longtime resident of Browns Valley, Peggy Frost, has heard the stories.
“I remember hearing the stories about Rebobs in high school; they were supposed to be up around the graveyard. I never saw one though. I laughed when I heard someone brought that name up for the new mascot at Napa High School.”
Frost has also heard the ghost stories about the Brown house.
“We moved to the Broadmoor subdivision of Browns Valley in July, 1975, when it seemed like it was in the country,” Frost said. “The nearest grocery store then was the old Purity at what used to be Napa Valley Shopping Center and later became the Outlet mall. After it closed, you had to go all the way to old Safeway on Jefferson. It was a big deal when Browns Valley Market opened in 1980.
“We were looking for a larger home with a two-car garage when my husband and I moved to Browns Valley, and I liked the style of the homes and the serenity around here. They were almost giving houses away back then compared to now. Our daughter, Mandy, was one at the time.
“We later added a son, Daniel, and both our kids went to Browns Valley School all the way through sixth grade. It was close enough to walk to school, and that’s a real luxury. Our kids would also go to the school to play on the playground there because we didn’t have the parks and tot-lots back then that we do now. They would play in the streets as well and you still see that with kids back in the neighborhoods.”
Browns Valley was a safe area, but then all of Napa was a safe area back then, even downtown, she said. It even has its own fire station now.
“When I think of big changes since we moved here I think of property taxes,” she said. “You can also hear traffic now if you really listen for it.”
In the 1960s, Napa grocer Larry Giovannoni decided to buy a parcel of land on Browns Valley Road, according to a 2011 interview with the Napa Valley Register. Later, in 1980, he would open the first real retail store in Browns Valley, the iconic Browns Valley Market adjacent to the family home he built. Today, restaurants and shops occupy the spot where the home site.
“The families were getting bigger,” said Giovannoni, who had eight children. He figured some of his children would end up in the grocery business. And while there wasn’t much on the west side of Napa at the time, “I had a good feeling it would work,” he said.
On the advice of his brother, Giovannoni first went door to door in the area asking residents if they wanted a grocery store near them, an undertaking recalled by Peggy Frost and another Napan who grew up in area, Robert Orr. With the area’s approval, he built and opened the store, which remains a centerpiece of Browns Valley today.
Still one of Napa’s most sought after neighborhoods, Browns Valley will likely always be known as a place of myths, monsters and men who helped shape the area for generations to come.