Napa’s BurgerFi building sold to Flora Springs owners; future plans in development

After years of sitting empty, the former BurgerFi restaurant in downtown Napa has a new owner.

On March 6, the property sold for $3.7 million, having been first listed in 2017 for $4.9 million. The seller was Steve Hasty and partners.

The metal-clad building overlooking the Napa River at First Street was purchased by John and Nat Komes, proprietors of Flora Springs Winery, Jon Nathaniel Wines and Bodacious Wines.

“This building gives our family another foothold in Napa Valley, in a centrally-located address with beautiful views, a great neighborhood and unlimited potential,” said Nat Komes in an email.

“As longtime Napa Valley vintners and residents with a stake in seeing the valley and wine business here continue to thrive, we were very clear that we wanted to invest here versus outside of the county.”

The family hasn't yet said what they will do with the property.

“At this point we are entertaining a wide number of options for the Napa building, but we’re early in the process and firmly in the idea stage right now," said Komes.