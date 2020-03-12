Napa’s BurgerFi building sold to Flora Springs owners; future plans in development

After years of sitting empty, the former BurgerFi restaurant in downtown Napa has a new owner.
On March 6, the property sold for $3.7 million, having been first listed in 2017 for $4.9 million. The seller was Steve Hasty and partners.
The metal-clad building overlooking the Napa River at First Street was purchased by John and Nat Komes, proprietors of Flora Springs Winery, Jon Nathaniel Wines and Bodacious Wines.
“This building gives our family another foothold in Napa Valley, in a centrally-located address with beautiful views, a great neighborhood and unlimited potential,” said Nat Komes in an email.
“As longtime Napa Valley vintners and residents with a stake in seeing the valley and wine business here continue to thrive, we were very clear that we wanted to invest here versus outside of the county.”
The family hasn't yet said what they will do with the property.
“At this point we are entertaining a wide number of options for the Napa building, but we’re early in the process and firmly in the idea stage right now," said Komes.
"We’re excited about the possibilities for this location and the opportunity to create a ground-breaking hospitality experience. We can’t wait to share more as our plans move forward.”
Komes said the Flora Springs tasting room, locate in St. Helena, will remain open “and continue to be the home of Flora Springs Winery.”
Many years before BurgerFi, the property was formerly home to an auto repair garage called the Riverside Service Station.
In 2012, Hasty first announced plans to renovate the corner, which overlooks the Napa River and is located at 967 First St.
BurgerFi opened in 2014. In December 2016, the North Palm Beach, Florida-based company announced the shutdown of its Napa eatery, then its first branch on the West Coast.
“BurgerFi management has determined that its Napa restaurant’s surrounding demographic base, as well as the very stringent economics associated with this site, does not support a cost-effective BurgerFi restaurant environment at this time,” the company said in a statement.
In its short life, the Napa BurgerFi got a mixed reception from city leaders.
The modern-style building, which abuts a historic structure hosting the Bounty Hunter wine bar, never came before the Planning Commission, and Commissioner Gordon Huether later doubted whether the structure “would have ever cut muster up here” if it had, he said in 2016.
“The tenant (BurgerFi) didn’t work for us and we decided to focus our energies on other projects,” said Hasty in a 2018 interview. Hasty could not be immediately reached this week.
In 2018, four Healdsburg restaurant partners announced plans to buy the building. The group planned to open a new restaurant and bar called the Duchess in its place. That deal fell through.
Michael Holcomb of Strong & Hayden represented the seller. Holcomb said because the building was built for BurgerFi and its specific design standards, future tenants knew they'd have to invest even more money to remodel it into a new look.
That’s what ultimately lead to the modification in price, said Holcomb.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com