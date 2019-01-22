Vine bus ridership continues to decline, even as a route reshuffling is in the offing to try to turn things around.
Ridership on fixed routes fell 9.9 percent and overall ridership 9.6 percent for the first quarter of 2018-19, according to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority. About 28,000 fewer people rode the bus or took a shuttle, with 263,000 riders for July through September.
The Vine at this pace would serve more than 1 million people for the fiscal year, but barely. The system has seen annual ridership as low as 590,418 in 2012 and, following a previous route revamp, as high as 1.2 million in 2016-17.
Bus systems throughout the Bay Area are experiencing ridership declines, Napa Valley Transportation Authority's Public Transit Manager Matthew Wilcox said. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is launching a study to figure out why and the results should be available this summer.
Santa Rosa CityBus ridership was down 4 percent, Petaluma Transit 9.3 percent and SolTrans in Solano County 3.3 percent during the first quarter of 2018-19, Wilcox said.
“That puts it in perspective,” NVTA Board of Directors Chair and Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning said. “If I saw just our numbers, I’d panic.”
The NVTA Board of Directors heard a State-of-the-Vine report on Jan. 16.
Wilcox has ideas about why ridership is falling. Less expensive auto loans and more disposable income are allowing more people to buy cars, he said. A better economy has meant fewer bus riders.
“A lot of our riders are not choice riders,” Wilcox said.
A car trip is faster than a bus trip for local Napa journeys to such destinations as the market. Napa isn't an inner-urban area with a transit culture and parking difficulties such as San Francisco, where people with large salaries ride the bus for convenience, he said.
“It’s harder for us to compete with personal automobiles on a local level,” he said.
Regional routes to such places as the Vallejo ferry and the El Cerrito BART station have a different dynamic than fixed routes within Napa city borders. Wilcox said the Vine express bus services can offer commuters who are going to be stuck in traffic anyway on Highway 29 the relaxation of not having to drive.
“That is while we're looking to reallocate resources to our regional services,” Wilcox said.
Under the previously announced, draft proposed route reshuffling, fixed route service within the city of Napa would become more compact. The emphasis is on out-and-back routes, instead of loops. The areas north of Trancas Street and in Alta Heights are switched to on-demand shuttle service.
Regional service would also see changes. For example, Route 29 would still go to the El Cerrito del Norte BART station but not to the Vallejo ferry, with a new route serving the ferry.
Napa Mayor Jill Techel noticed the route from her Browns Valley neighborhood to downtown could change to go to Trancas Street, with a transfer required for the downtown trip. The NVTA is looking at moving a lot of people’s routes, she said.
“I would definitely want the city to be involved in that as you formulate exactly what you’re going to do,” said Techel, who sits on the NVTA Board of Directors.
Go to www.nvta.ca.gov/COA to see the proposed bus routes. The NVTA plans to bring the changes back to its Board of Directors for consideration and a public hearing at a future meeting.