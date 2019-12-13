They walked quickly, their boots clacking up and down hallways, sacks of Christmas toys for Napa’s children slung heavily over their backs. But, no – this wasn’t Old Saint Nick, or even his elvish helpers: they were representatives from Napa community organizations who had come to collect toys for families in need.
Each, like Guadalupe Villasenor, had come to the California Highway Patrol in Napa for their annual Chips for Kids Event. Villasenor, community outreach supervisor for Ole Health, said this was the organization’s third year participating in the event.
At the beginning of the holiday season in November, barrels for toys are placed at participating businesses through Napa Valley. Volunteers donate new, wrapped toys to become gifts for the children of families who might not otherwise be able to afford Christmas presents, according to CHP Public Information Officer Marc Renspurger.
This year's donations came from barrels placed at Treasury Wine Estates, The Loose Caboose hobby shop, Toy B Ville, Mo's Hotdogs, brewed. at Napa Premium Outlets, Supercuts and Kelly's Filling Station. Napa's Elks Lodge and the Napa Valley Cruisers also donated toys.
Villasenor said the donated gifts will reach children as young as a year old and those as old as 12 through OLE.
“We noticed there was a need – there are families with children who are not able to afford those gifts,” she said, standing in the Highway Patrol waiting room with representatives from almost 20 other organizations Friday morning. “We select a day where we’ll wrap up the gifts, get someone to dress up as Santa Claus and call the families to let them know.”
On that day – to be held at OLE’s South Napa Campus this year – they’ll give away presents ranging from basketballs to bikes. And it makes a huge difference, according to Villasenor.
“We’ll have families coming back and checking in, asking – hey, do you have your list starting already?” Villasenor said, referencing the list of families in need kept by OLE. “They’ll ask over a month beforehand.”
The CHP office Friday morning was something of a grab-and-go Santa’s workshop. Plastic cars and trucks lined one table; stuffed animals filled another. Bikes, dolls and other goods packaged in brightly colored boxes lined each nook and corner of the building. Volunteer David Ash said the Highway Patrol had had 20 volunteers help with setup and coordination.
“I’ve been volunteering here for nine years – they’ve been doing this since before I came,” he said. “I just love doing this with the toys. It’s fun. Everyone comes in here and they take it all – quickly.”
You have free articles remaining.
Representatives from organizations including Napa Valley Adult Education, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Calistoga, ParentsCAN, Napa County Child Welfare Services and Napa County Mental Health streamed quickly into the CHP's back offices. Each carried their bag, and some pulled bright red wagons through the halls, all in search of toys for the children on their list.
For Shelley Lopez, family services coordinator for ParentsCAN, the gift-giving mission was a personal one. Just a few years ago, she said, she’d been in a similar position, struggling to find it in her budget to purchase Christmas gifts for her young daughter.
ParentsCAN serves the families of children with special needs – Lopez’s daughter is in a special education program at her school – and brings the donated gifts back into their offices, offering parents a choice of presents.
“Parents come in and choose their own gifts – it’s not so different from a store,” Lopez said. “I know when (that was me), I felt grateful to be able to choose for my kid what she would like. It gave me a sense of having played a part.”
Many of the families in Napa County served by ParentsCAN shoulder a cyclical burden of heavy medical bills, Lopez said. Specialized equipment like wheelchairs and glasses can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. That's on top of housing and other living costs. Some of their clients rely on ParentsCAN for food and childcare, Lopez said. Nevertheless, they’re “really humble parents” who sometimes struggle to ask for help with the holidays.
“They don’t like to ask, they don’t want to need,” she said, of their clients. “But sometimes it’s choosing whether they pay the medical bills, or they get to have Christmas. We try to help those we know are in need.”
Representatives finished packing their bags and wagons; one by one, toy by toy, they filed out of the Highway Patrol, exchanging holiday greetings and expressions of gratitude. Toys no longer lined tables, shelves and corners: they had all been carried off, waiting to be wrapped and then opened on Christmas morning.
One woman, carrying two huge bags of toys, stopped abruptly, and began to laugh as she worked to carry the heaping piles of gifts through the door frame without catching on the door.
“I feel like Santa,” she said.