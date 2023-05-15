Two years ago, Napa County’s cities imposed strict water-use curbs in response to the encroaching pressure of California's historic drought.

The city of Napa, for instance, limited most outdoor residential irrigation to only two days a week, prevented residents from irrigating for much of the day and restricted the trucking of water from city hydrants, all in an effort to cut community water use in 2021 by 20% compared to the year before.

But in recent weeks, following a wintertime deluge of rain and snow across the state — which refilled dry reservoirs and packed mountain ranges with unprecedented levels of snow — California's drought emergency has lifted. Napa’s cities have pulled back their water restrictions as a result.

Napa, Yountville and American Canyon ended their Phase II water emergency restrictions in April. Calistoga rescinded its curbs earlier this month. St. Helena was the first to walk back Phase II emergency water restrictions in late 2021 and is scheduled to withdraw its voluntary Phase 1 reductions at a council meeting in July, according to public works director Joseph Leach.

Joy Eldredge, the city of Napa’s deputy utilities director, noted that city residents are now free to irrigate as much as they like, though the city still recommends conservation and maintains education and programs to help with that.

“We had been pretty prescriptive at just two days per week watering,” Eldredge said. “We’ve pulled that back completely. And so people are free to use their irrigation as they see it. But we still encourage conservation. There’s really no need to water every day where we are.”

Eldredge added the department is still reaching out and trying to educate people if they see obvious water waste.

But the restrictions the city had been under for almost two years are no longer required. That’s because the city’s local reservoirs — Lake Hennessey and the Milliken Reservoir — are at capacity, storing about 32,390 acre-feet of water in total. (One acre-foot equals about 325,000 gallons.)

And because the rainfall early this year had a major impact statewide, the California Department of Water Resources is forecasting it will deliver 100% of requested water supplies from the State Water Project — which, according to Eldredge, hasn’t happened since 2006.

The city has an annual entitlement of up to 21,900 acre-feet of water from the state.

Typical allocations have been much lower, but city water customers have been using roughly between 12,000 and 14,000 acre-feet of water in the past few years, with a low of about 12,200 acre-feet in 2022, according to Eldredge.

Eldredge expects a rise in water use this year compared to last year, but doesn’t predict Napa returning to its pre-pandemic consumption of about 14,000 acre-feet.

“As we sit right now with everything, we know we’re solid for two years, even if next year was a very dry year,” Eldredge said.

Eldredge also noted that recent weather has included some late rains and has not warmed as early as in past years, which means residents, for the most part, hadn’t started irrigating their plants and yards until recently.

“Sometimes when it’s hot in March or in April, people start to irrigate early,” Eldredge said. “Now they’re just starting to think about it. We’re really not starting our irrigation season until now for most people.”

Eldredge added that as climate change takes hold, there’s an agreed-upon prediction of more volatile weather. That means there will be “more super-wet years and longer dry years,” requiring Napa to assume in its long-term Urban Water Management Plan that surface water supplies will drop 10% by 2035.

Derek Rayner, Calistoga’s director of public works, noted that city currently has more than 3.6 years of water supply. Conservation measures last year led to about 90 acre-feet in water savings for the city, he said, and staff are expecting water use to rise from 665 acre-feet last year to about 755 acre-feet this year.

Calistoga Councilmember Kevin Eisenberg at the May 2 City Council meeting said that he was happy about the city's recent water-saving successes, but cautioned listeners to continue taking conservation seriously.

“This is going to happen again; we will have another drought,” Eisenberg said. “I understand why we wouldn’t want to continue the stage 2 emergency, (because) it’s not an emergency right now. But we are going to have whipsaw weather for the foreseeable future.”