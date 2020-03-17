Napa's Community Foundation activates Disaster Relief Fund due to COVID-19

In response to last week's emergency declaration by Napa County related to COVID-19, Napa Valley Community Foundation has activated the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund, and committed an initial and immediate $100,000 to support efforts to help slow the spread of the virus. Donations of any size are welcomed.

“As we closely monitor how the novel coronavirus impacts our community, we will deploy additional financial resources to best meet evolving needs,” said Foundation President Terence Mulligan, who noted that the Foundation would pay special attention to populations in Napa County that may be particularly susceptible to becoming seriously ill, like the elderly, the medically frail and those living in congregant settings.

“We are concerned about community health and about the potential for working families to face economic hardship and food insecurity in the months ahead,” he added.

The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund has provided resources for short-term relief and long-term recovery to 25,000 survivors of the 2014 South Napa Earthquake and the 2017 Napa Fire Complex.