The inside of Compadres was looking like something out of a sad Jimmy Buffett song.
Piles of empty salt shakers and margarita glasses, collections of straw sombreros and Mexican blankets, stacks of stock pots and frying pans – even a display of miniature mariachi performers -- were all up for grabs at the now-shuttered Compadres Rio Grille.
The party is over. The longtime Napa Valley restaurant, located at 505 Lincoln Ave. for many years, closed on Feb. 18.
Business owner Rick Enos said he was unable to secure new lease terms for the eatery. A card room has been proposed as the next tenant of the space.
On Monday a professional auction company was hired to sell off the restaurant’s wares, down to the last beer pitcher and kid’s plastic booster seat.
That morning a number of former customers found themselves at the restaurant, most looking to find a memento to take home in remembrance.
“We have an emotional connection” with Compadres, said Amy Collins of Angwin. She was hoping to buy one of the sun wall decorations on display on the patio. Before Compadres closed, “we came here weekly,” she said. “It was a good place for a family” to eat out and one that welcomed kids.
More than one person had fond memories of the hanging sun decor. Diane Wooley of Napa came to the Compadres auction too. Her sister, who had worked at the restaurant for a number of years, had asked her to try and buy one of the suns.
“It’s very sad,” she said of the restaurant's demise. Compadres was a community staple, a place that hosted many a birthday or anniversary party. “It’s huge” to lose that in Napa, she said.
Lynn Schmidt of Napa agreed.
“It’s a shame,” said Schmidt. Compadres was an icon, said Schmidt, who was hoping to buy something to remind her of the good times.
“It’s a tearjerker,” she said.
Rebecca Griffen of Napa also visited the auction preview.
“There’s some good stuff here,” she said, looking around at restaurant-quality pots and pans.
Unfortunately, too many family friendly restaurants, like Uva Trattoria, Hurley’s in Yountville -- and now Compadres -- have closed, she said. “Those were our go-to” places to eat, Griffen said.
Marilyn Reid of Napa said Compadres was also a good spot for civic groups like Rotary clubs to meet. Besides that, Compadres offered “great food and great people,” she said.
“It’s just so hard to leave,” she said after she shared memories with Rick Enos.
Enos said he was still hoping to find a new place to lease, but it will be hard to replicate the restaurant space.
“This location was really great for us,” he said. It had parking. It had space. It even had a koi fish pond. Enos said the fish should remain at the site.
“It’s the end of an era,” said his wife Nancy Enos. Over the years there were a total of eight different Compadres restaurants: Oahu, Maui, Palo Alto, Ghirardelli Square, Monterey, Sacramento and Oakland. Napa was the last Compadres.
The auction puts the punctuation on the closure, but “I wouldn’t miss this,” she said.
“We’re certainly grateful for all the support,” said Rick Enos. “It’s been wonderful being part of the community.”
Joe Fischer, local commercial real estate broker, is helping Enos find a new restaurant location. The closure and auction, “is utterly heartbreaking and depressing,” he wrote in an email.
“I remain hopeful that the Enos family and Compadres can ultimately emerge from the ashes like the proverbial Phoenix -- purified and stronger after trial by fire -- recreating elements of the magic that was Compadres.”