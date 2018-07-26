But it stinks!
Time and time again I hear that declaration when talking about composting food scraps and soiled paper products - be it at home, at work, or at a restaurant.
And it’s gross, and icky, and just plain BLEH!
Well, dear faithful readers, I am going to let you in on a secret – a very well kept secret.
The same items I am asking you to put into your compost container were once going into your trash can.
Mind blown?
OK, I will stop with the playful teasing and hint of sarcasm.
But honestly, what was once going into your trash can is now going into a different container, your compost container, and no new material is being generated. So why is it suddenly so different?
I get it, to a degree. There is an “ick factor” in general to disposing of materials. Once it touches the landfill/compost/recycling container it becomes gross and untouchable! But why?
Why does a leftover hamburger on your plate not gross you out, but when it hits the collection container it becomes GROSS and ICKY and basically HAZARDOUS WASTE (exaggeration intended)?
One of my favorite parts of my job is doing trainings on how to compost and recycle correctly. Not only do I get to engage and meet lots of great people, but I get to shock them.
The facial reactions that I receive the moment I start digging through their trash and recycling bins is priceless. You’d think I was eating a bug (which I have been told are an excellent source of protein and food of the future, so not knocking it)!
I call it my party trick.
But back to the real reason we are here: How to successfully compost (and overcome that ick factor).
Tips for success based on common concerns/issues I have heard:
Concern: It is going to smell and attract rodents and little flies get everywhere. Plus, my brown compost container outside gets maggots and other bugs.
Tip:
- Inside: Empty your inside compost bin as much or more than you do your trash can. My compost and recycling containers are emptied the most, with my 3-gallon trash container going out once a month.
- Outside bin: Many odors come from moist foods like meat and dairy. Wrapping them in paper towels/napkins/leftover butcher paper will help to mitigate that. Some people like to freeze the food before putting it into the brown cart, to ensure nothing can grow. Remember to include the “browns” like leaves, newspapers, coffee grounds, and things like natural cotton. Also, try and keep it in the shade and washing it out every once in a while. All of these tips will help to alleviate any sort of smell or fly generation
Concern: I lost the pail you gave me and/or it gets super gross and moldy.
Tip: To get a new pail, head on over to Napa Recycling’s City office at 598 Lincoln Ave. For those gross and moldy moments, we recommend using certified compostable bags (not plastic bags) or newspaper to line your container. Our pails are also dishwasher safe but if you don’t have a dishwasher, clean them out every week or two.
Ah-HA moments:
- Paper products can go into your compost cart (brown or green). That means paper towels, even with cleaning solution on them, paper plates, paper based to go containers, hot coffee cups, and more.
- I like to say: anything that was ever alive, plant or animal, can be composted! (please no human remains!)
I get it, trash is not sexy. But the materials we discard are important and valuable – so closing the loop is essential, not just for our well beings, but everyone's.
Our decisions when we dispose of materials either create another reusable material or pollute our environment.
One heavy thought to leave you with:
A head of lettuce lasts anywhere from 3 days to 9 days in your refrigerator. When you compost it, it breaks down within hours at our facility. How long does it take to decompose in a landfill, do you think?
Up to 25 years.
Landfills work to mummify – so when you send something that was once alive, it is a slow anaerobic breakdown that creates methane gas, leaches harmful chemicals into the soil, and makes it way to our groundwater.
Concern: But sometimes it is soooooo gross.
Tip: Sometimes it is. When we leave our container unemptied for six days, it becomes a science experiment. Sometimes it is not going to be easy, but remember, you are helping the Earth and ensuring a brighter future for everyone in it.