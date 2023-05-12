Napa’s first — and only — synagogue, Congregation Beth Shalom, comes from humble beginnings.

Their first temple was a hand-me-down building from the city. Purchased for just $1, the structure had to be cut into pieces and trucked across downtown to the congregation’s new home at 1455 Elm St.

“We had leaks in the roof,” recalled longtime member (and past-president) Ellyn Elson. “We had pots all over the lobby,” to catch drips. “The cabinets were literally falling out of the kitchen.”

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

At first, the community couldn’t even afford to buy enough land for a parking lot for their members. It took years before a new synagogue was built and years again before it was remodeled.

From just 12 original members, there are now 200 households registered at Congregation Beth Shalom, said Lauren Snyder, synagogue director.

Today, the religious community readies itself to celebrate a major milestone: Congregation Beth Shalom is turning 70.

“Any anniversary is worthy of celebration, especially 70 years,” said Congregation Beth Shalom President Roberta Solomon. To mark the milestone, the congregation will host a series of events from May 19-21.

On Friday evening (May 19) a Shabbat service honoring the past presidents and rabbis of Congregation Beth Shalom starts the weekend.

Saturday continues with dinner and dancing at a Congregation Beth Shalom gala, including a video retrospective of 70 years of Congregation Beth Shalom history, awards, and a silent auction.

Festivities end Sunday with a family day that includes free pizza and games.

“This will be a memorable three days of remembrance to honor the congregation’s spirit of continuity, said Solomon.

The anniversary is meant as a celebration, but it’s also significant for another very important reason, she said. “Given the deeply disturbing events happening in our town, now is the time to be visible, not silent, not only to our members but also to our many supporters,” she said.

A Napa resident was recently criticized for posting anti-Semitic signs outside of his home on Browns Valley Road. In February 2022, anti-Semitic flyers were found scattered around downtown Napa and the synagogue.

Anti-Semitic Browns Valley Road signs a source of persistent concern in Napa A series of anti-Semitic messages posted on a sign along Browns Valley Road in Napa have drawn numerous complaints. But, owing to First Amendment protections, the city says they can't do anything.

Rabbi Niles Goldstein pointed out that according to the FBI and Anti-Defamation League, “over the last several years, acts and expressions of anti-Semitism have really increased in this country and around the world.”

One of the deadliest was the October 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A total of 11 people were killed in that attack.

He had some theories as to why anti-Semitism is on the rise.

“This is a polarizing, chaotic time,” in our country, said the rabbi. “Often during times of tumult and strife, people look for a scapegoat, and historically, Jews often served as that scapegoat."

To fight that rise, “offering positive, affirmative statements about Jewish life, like we are right now, is really important,” said the rabbi.

For members of Congregation Beth Shalom, “it gives us a feeling of comfort and support to know you're not alone. I wish the unaffiliated Jews of Napa County would be able to experience that, too. But I think when people are killed at synagogue in Pittsburgh, or when they find anti-Semitic leaflets at their doorstep, knowing you have a community that's going to support you and have your back is really important.”

His congregation remains open and supportive of the greater community, while at the same time "we're also trying to be very vigilant and protect ourselves.”

Given such a climate, Congregation Beth Shalom has been working on “hardening” access to its Napa campus. New fencing is being installed. Doors are secured. A private security guard stands watch.

“We're not cowering in fear," Goldstein said. "We're not letting this threat paralyze us. We're standing tall and proud and celebrating Jewish life in many and varied ways.”

Anti-Semitic flyers found at homes near Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa Anti-Semitic flyers were left early Thursday outside homes on Elm, Oak, Pine and other streets near a Napa synagogue, according to police.

Rabbi Goldstein is also celebrating the growth and success of the Beth Shalom community.

At 200 households, “This is the largest we've been in our 70-year history,” he noted.

What does he attribute that to?

“We have a good team in place,” said Goldstein. “We have good leadership guiding us.”

“I've been a rabbi for almost 30 years, and I've served multiple congregations, and the level of commitment of the volunteers of the congregation is very high. That makes a huge difference,” he added.

The rabbi pointed out that because Napa is a smaller city, “this congregation plays a very important role in the social lives of our members, as opposed to if you lived in LA or New York, where there are many other things going on. So we're able to address the spiritual needs of our community as well as the social and personal needs.”

“And we’re very inclusive,” said Goldstein. For example, “We've had a series called Faces of Faith, where we invite different faith leaders from the community to address our congregation on a Friday night.” The rabbi is also an active member of the Napa Valley Interfaith Leadership Council.

“I think it's important for our community to know about the traditions and beliefs of other (faith) communities, and for them to know about us, and that only happens when you're in dialogue with each other,” he said. “If they're in their silo, and we're in ours, that's not going to happen.”

During an interview this past Tuesday, the congregation members addressed some common questions or misconceptions that they get about Congregation Beth Shalom or being Jewish.

Elson said, "I think a lot of people don't really understand what Judaism is all about and that it's based on a value system. And some people are confused why we don't believe in Christ, even though he was a Jew,” she added.

To balance those misconceptions, “It's important that we educate the community, that we're not some weirdos out here,” said Elson. “Judaism has been around for almost 6,000 years now. We're one the oldest religions and we're still going strong.”

Snyder said she is often asked about basic details such as membership dues for the synagogue. “That's always a piece of my conversation with people because not everyone can throw their whole handbag at you. So that's always people's concern, but we meet them where they're at.”

When Congregation Beth Shalom first opened, dues were $25 per family, said Elson. Today, annual dues range from $850 to $1,300 per person, according to the synagogue website.

However, “We never turn anyone away because of an inability to pay dues,” said Elson.

Rabbi Goldstein said another common misconception is that you need to be religious to be involved in Congregation Beth Shalom.

“You don't,” he said. “We try to offer lots of different programs and services, from a social, spiritual, educational, or cultural perspective that will appeal to people irrespective of your beliefs. All we ask is that you have an open mind and an open heart, and if you're Jewish, hopefully you'll find a way to plug in with the wider Jewish community.”

“We try to reassure them that there's a place for you,” he said.

The rabbi explained that in the Talmud, an ancient Jewish text, “there's a line in there that talks about meeting people where they are,” or ba'asher hu sham.

It’s not just about growing the membership of the synagogue, he said. For Jews, ba'asher hu sham is a religious and moral imperative, he explained, especially at a time when many people seem to be going away from religion, and the country is becoming increasingly secularized.

"You have to embrace the reality,” of secularization, said Goldstein. Yet at the same time, “there are a lot of people who are depressed and lonely and feel that their lives don't have meaning. And I think that the rites, rituals and community support of Judaism are a counterweight to that.”

If you can offer that faith “in a more modern, contemporary way, it can offer all those things that people are starving for. It can give you community, it can give you purpose, it can give you meaning,” he said.

Photos: Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom marks 70 years in the community Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates its 70th anniversary Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates 70 years Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates 70 years Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates 70 years Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates 70 years Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates 70 years Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates 70 years Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates 70 years Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates 70 years Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates 70 years Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates 70 years Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates 70 years