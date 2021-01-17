 Skip to main content
Napa’s CrossWalk Community Church announces closure through Wednesday after reported threat
Napa's CrossWalk Community Church announces closure through Wednesday after reported threat

CrossWalk Community Church in Napa, seen in September during the registration of evacuees from the Glass Fire, has closed its building through Wednesday after reporting a potential threat to its property off First Street.

A Napa church on Sunday announced it is shutting its doors through midweek in response to a threat it said may be linked to its progressive stances on social issues.

CrossWalk Community Church was closed Sunday and will remain off limits through Wednesday, according to Pastor Pete Shaw.

The decision to close the church campus off First Street, which was announced by email to CrossWalk members Saturday, resulted from a notice issued by the Evergreen Association of American Baptist Churches to member congregations, Shaw said in an email.

Shaw’s notice suggested the threat is linked to its stands on gender equality and social issues, including its support for LGBTQ rights.

A message from the Rev. Douglas Avilesbernal, executive minister of the Evergreen Association based in Kent, Washington, described news of “concerning threats against liberal/progressive churches in the next week,” with special concern about events on Jan. 17 and 20.

“So far the advice is to spend as little time as possible at your church buildings during this possibly dangerous season,” wrote Avilesbernal. “If you have alarms please make sure they are active. If you have cameras check their memory cards and if you do not, it probably is a good idea to invest in some.

“These people believe that violence can get them what they want. They want a right wing dictatorship that is repressive, discriminatory and cruel in many ways.”

Since Thursday, Napa Police had not been notified by CrossWalk leaders of any threat to the property, according to Sgt. Mike Walund said Sunday evening. Police did receive a request from Congregation Beth Shalom for officers to drive past its synagogue on Elm Street early this week, he said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

