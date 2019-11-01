Napa's eighth annual Día de los Muertos celebration this weekend will find a new home in the Boys & Girls Club this year.
The event gives the public a chance to honor loved ones who have passed away by creating altars in their memory with photos and favorite foods, flowers and other items. Napa's Día de los Muertos is hosted by the Napa County Hispanic Network's Latino Heritage Committee, Valley Oak High School and Napa Valley Unified School District.
There will be 15 altars and a community altar sponsored by Congressman Mike Thompson. Community members may bring photos of loved ones and items to place on the altar, and photos can also be sent to nvlatinoheritage@gmail.com through the weekend.
The celebration will feature a University of California Berkeley student mariachi band, traditional Mexican dance groups, and arts and crafts. Sopes, pan de muerto, atole, tostadas, tacos and other Mexican foods and drinks will be for sale. Some or all proceeds will go toward school groups.
Guests may visit the celebration from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Napa Clubhouse for the Boys & Girls Clubhouse of Napa Valley, 1515 Pueblo Ave.