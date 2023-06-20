On Monday, for the first time in the city of Napa, about 100 people took to the Oxbow Commons to joyfully celebrate Juneteenth in Napa. Visitors crafted art, danced to music, heard from speakers, watched performers and checked out several vendors across a few hours under a balmy late-afternoon sun.

Napa’s ceremony had the distinction of actually taking place on June 19 — the day in 1865 when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army announced to those in Galveston, Texas that the Civil War had ended and those who’d been enslaved were now free. Juneteenth has subsequently been celebrated for more than a century and a half by Black Americans; it was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

The ceremony also marked an expansion of public Juneteenth celebrations in Napa County: American Canyon’s ceremony debuted last year, and returned for a second year on Sunday.

JT Thompson, an organizer of Napa’s debut ceremony, noted at the event that the Juneteenth celebration is something Napa desperately needs, and has needed for a long time, in part because many Napans don’t know what the holiday is.

“Part of the reason why this is important for this community is because there’s a lot of people here in Napa that have no idea what Juneteenth is,” Thompson said. “There’s people I know personally that just didn’t know. And I think it’s important they know, and not only them but their children.”

As the crowd assembled in the half-crescent amphitheater of the Oxbow Commons, Kim Hester-Williams, an American Canyon resident and professor of English and multicultural studies at Sonoma State University, detailed the history and significance of Juneteenth.

Hester-Williams, citing a web post from the Society for Public Health Education titled “What is June 19th or “Juneteenth” and why is it so important?,” noted that Juneteenth is considered one of the longest-running African American holidays and has been described as America’s second Independence Day.

She added that Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — which was signed in 1863 and technically freed enslaved people in the Confederacy — was more of a vision or hope that the Union would vanquish slavery, given that the Civil War would continue for two more years.

But once the war ended, some plantation owners in the Confederate states continued using enslaved workers. Union soldiers would go around looking for those who were subverting the law as a result, and made their way to the Texas Gulf Coast in 1865.

“The Union won, and the Confederacy lost,” Hester-Williams said. “And tragically what happened is what happens often in history: there were some people who didn’t really want to accept that.”

Hester-Williams also told a story taken down by writers of the Great Depression-era Writer’s Project of the 1930s, which involved the federal government funding out-of-work writers to produce publications as part of the New Deal.

The writers interviewed people who had experienced slavery, or had heard stories about it from their relatives. Those included Tempie Cummins, who said her mother overhead dinner conversations as a cook for a slave owner's family. According to Hester-Williams, Cummins’ mother on June 19 overheard her owner say slavery had ended but that he wasn’t immediately going to let his slaves know. She ran into the fields and told all the others who were enslaved, and they quit working immediately, Hester-Williams said.

“Not only did they quit working, but they gathered everyone up, and they began to commemorate this day, June 19,” Hester-Williams said. “They began to understand and they wanted to share and spread the significance of their freedom that was being withheld from them at that point illegally, and they took agency to say it wasn’t the Union soldiers that saved them or that freed them, it was their agency, their self-determination to say we are no longer enslaved and we will no longer work the fields.”

Hester-Williams went on to say that she shared the story because Juneteenth “commemorates Black agency, Black self-determination, freedom that is not given but is taken.”

Black people have helped define what freedom means in the United States, she added, and have been part of the realization of the promise of America, added Hester-Williams, whose great-grandparents were enslaved in South Carolina.

“And so freedom day, Juneteenth, is a day that we should all celebrate and commemorate and understand the significance of this history, the significance of the struggle of these people who had to endure so much in their lives, but who dreamed for so much for their children, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” she said.

Hester-Williams’ speech was followed by an excerpt from Napa Valley College professor Tia Madison’s one-woman performance of “Brand New Shoes.” The performance, written by Madison, showcases the history of influential African American women and the imprint they left on her own life.

Sheli O. Smith, executive director of the Napa County Historical Society, noted that the organization’s goal was to collect all the stories, to gather enough to reflect the multifaceted and complicated reality of history.

“Our job is to collect all the stories to make a nuanced history, a rich tapestry of Napa’s history, something that we can all celebrate and be extremely proud of,” Smith said. “And so I come to you today to say that Juneteenth is a holiday that should be celebrated by every single person in this country.”

