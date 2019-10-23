{{featured_button_text}}
Hometown Halloween

Children collect candy while trick or treating at local businesses during Hometown Halloween in downtown Napa in 2018. 

 SAMIE HARTLEY, Register file photo

Costumed ghouls and goblins are invited to trick or treat in 80 downtown Napa stores on Saturday.

If they visit merchants displaying black and orange balloons, the odds are very good that they will get a treat.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Staff from Bank of Marin, 1715 Second St., has invited Disney characters to join in. Kids can have their photos taken with them.

The event is free, fun for all, and walkable. Visit DoNapa.com for a list of participating stores.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.