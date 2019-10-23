Costumed ghouls and goblins are invited to trick or treat in 80 downtown Napa stores on Saturday.
If they visit merchants displaying black and orange balloons, the odds are very good that they will get a treat.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Staff from Bank of Marin, 1715 Second St., has invited Disney characters to join in. Kids can have their photos taken with them.
The event is free, fun for all, and walkable. Visit DoNapa.com for a list of participating stores.