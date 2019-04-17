Local organizations will be offering six opportunities to clean up the Napa environment as part of Earth Day events on Sunday, April 28.
Since Napa's first Earth Day Cleanup in 2008, 1,779 volunteers have collected 32,340 lbs of trash, 13,450 lbs of recycling and 215 lbs of compost (started last year).
This year's cleanup sites are:
-- South wetland area, end of South Jefferson Street.
-- Salvador Creek, Vintage High School, quad by gym.
-- Kennedy Park, boat launch parking lot off Streblow Drive.
-- Oxbow District, Oxbow Public Market parking lot next to river.
-- Downtown Napa, corner of Clinton and Main streets (Spanish-speaking captain at this site).
The cleanup will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with volunteers asked to bring a water bottle, gloves and a five-gallon bucket if available. A festival is also planned that day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oxbow Commons.
Kids under 18 must bring a signed waiver by going to NapaRCD.org/waiver.
Questions should be sent to NapaRCD.org or emailed to annay@naparcd.org.