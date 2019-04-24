An Earth Day festival is planned for Sunday in Napa's Oxbow Commons, offering environmental awareness, family fun, and community.
The Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County (EECNC) hosts this annual festival to connect people with local organizations and individuals who provide earth-friendly, creative pathways toward a sustainable future.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Oxbow Commons on McKinstry Street near downtown.
Attendees will discover exhibitors featuring environmental products, services, hands-on activities, and useful giveaways. City of Napa Recycling, Water, Fire, and Parks & Recreation exhibits will join dozens of others offering information on a host of important topics.
Earth Day Napa is also excited to be part of the first international Drive Electric Earth Day. Come learn about the environmental and cost-saving benefits of electric vehicles, with many on display.
Earth Day 2019 will be celebrated with live music sponsored by BottleRock Napa Valley including Jes Frances at 11:30 a.m., Alana Sweetwater at 1 p.m., and Royal Jelly Jive at 3 p.m. Some of these bands will be performing at next month’s BottleRock!
Local performance artists and dancers will also be featured at the main stage. 99.3 FM The Vine will even be doing a live radio broadcast during the event.
While Earth Day 2019 is free, attendees are encouraged to purchase the local food, wine, and beer offered by vendors. Event beverage sales fund field trip bus grants offered by EECNC. These grants enable local students to visit sites such as Skyline Park, Connolly Ranch, and Bothe State Park.
Beverage sales proceeds also support the Darcy Aston Environmental Advocacy Scholarship, awarded by EECNC to local students pursuing a career in the sciences.
To help make this a zero waste event, attendees are urged to bring their own reusable bottle for the “Water Bar” filling station. Lucky early arrivals can grab a free stainless steel Earth Day water bottle. Earth Day 2019 seeks to minimize its transportation impacts too, with the Napa County Bicycle Coalition providing free valet bike parking.
The day's Platinum Sponsors are Napa Valley Vintners' Napa Green Certified Winery and Certified Land programs, BottleRock Napa Valley, and KVON and 99.3 FM The Vine. For a complete list of sponsors, exhibitors, vendors, and entertainment, please check the festival web site at EarthDayNapa.com.