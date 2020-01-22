The Napa County Election Division invites the public, the media, members of the Grand Jury, political party organizations and anyone interested in the election process to observe all aspects of the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.
All processing and counting will take place at the Napa County Election Division 1127 First St., Suite E, in downtown Napa. Observers are welcome at any of the county's nine vote centers.
“We welcome observers to this fundamental cornerstone of our democratic process,” said Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.
Requests should be made 24 hours in advance by calling the election office at 707-253-4322 or toll free (Upvalley and American Canyon) 1-888-494-8356, or send an e-mail to elections@countyofnapa.org.”