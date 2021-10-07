 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa’s Embassy Suites to get new art: Gordon Huether installation proposed
alert featured
Development

Napa’s Embassy Suites to get new art: Gordon Huether installation proposed

{{featured_button_text}}

Drivers passing through Napa’s well-traveled First Street roundabout could soon be greeted by a large new art installation by local artist and Planning Commissioner Chairman Gordon Huether.

A design review application for the art, which would accompany a planned 54-room expansion at the Embassy Suites hotel, was recently submitted to the city.

The hotel is located 1075 California Blvd. in Napa.

According to the documents, the artwork is titled “From Our Vineyard.”

The artwork is inspired “by the omnipresence of the vineyards that our beloved Napa County is known for,” said the application.

Drawing from elements essential to any vineyard, From Our Vineyard “is an abstract representation of vineyard stakes, and is meant to elicit curiosity, engagement and delight from its viewers,” while honoring the local culture and landscape, said the application.

Made from Corten steel, it references the steel alloy often used in vineyards as the anchoring end post in a row of vines. Over time this steel ages to an organic rust color, “and will aesthetically homogenize the sculpture with the surrounding landscape.”

On top of the Corten steel structure is a singular, stainless steel, mirror-finished sphere — “a metaphor for a grape, the fruit of our labor.”

“We believe that From Our Vineyard will be a wonderful addition to the city’s growing public art collection,” Huether wrote.

“I am so excited to have this gorgeous artwork piece by our local artist Gordon Huether right next to our hotel,” said Reynaldo Zertuche, general manager of the hotel.

While the hotel addition has not broken ground, Napa city planners approved the new rooms in 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The hotel building would sit separate from the existing hotel on a vacant corner near 1075 California Blvd. and bordering First Street. It would be four stories high with a rooftop restaurant, pool, terrace and green living garden.

If the hotel addition sounds familiar, that’s because it’s similar to the one Napans have been hearing about for more than a decade under a rotating cast of development firms.

The first approval came in 2002, but the project stalled. It was revived just to be paused again in 2006, 2012 and 2016. At any given time, proposals included plans for a conference center, a larger ballroom and alternative designs.

Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm Mani Brothers Real Estate Group purchased the $102 million property in July 2018 and has since spearheaded this latest iteration.

At the time of purchase, Mani Brothers announced in a press release their plans for a “refurbishment and overall renovation of the existing property,” and floated the possibility of adding it to the Hilton’s Curio Collection, an upscale hotel brand within the chain’s portfolio. Individual hotels are independently owned and operated, but they receive support from the mega-chain.

Embassy Suites is also part of Hilton’s portfolio.

“I’m excited to be here and to see this project finally moving forward,” said Commission Chairperson Huether, who sat on the commission during the 2016 use permit approval.

Reached by email this week, Huether, a 17-year commission veteran, said he would recuse himself from any future discussion of the project by the Planning Commission now that he is involved with the art work.

At the 2020 hearing, before being commissioned to do the artwork, Huether made note of the requirement for public art at the project.

For projects with a value of $250,000 or more, developers are required to either install a piece of public art equal in value to 1% of the construction costs of the development project. Or, developers can choose to make an 'in-lieu' contribution equal to 1% of the construction cost of the project. to the city's public art fund,

“You either write a big fact check or you put art on your property, so what say you?” inquired Huether at the time.

Like to thrift shop? After a 17-month closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Methodist Women's Thrift Shop reopened for business this past Tuesday. It's located at 625 Randolph St. Take a look inside here.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News