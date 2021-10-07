Napa’s Embassy Suites to get new art: Gordon Huether installation proposed

Drivers passing through Napa’s well-traveled First Street roundabout could soon be greeted by a large new art installation by local artist and Planning Commissioner Chairman Gordon Huether.
A design review application for the art, which would accompany a planned 54-room expansion at the Embassy Suites hotel, was recently submitted to the city.
The hotel is located 1075 California Blvd. in Napa.
According to the documents, the artwork is titled “From Our Vineyard.”
The artwork is inspired “by the omnipresence of the vineyards that our beloved Napa County is known for,” said the application.
Drawing from elements essential to any vineyard, From Our Vineyard “is an abstract representation of vineyard stakes, and is meant to elicit curiosity, engagement and delight from its viewers,” while honoring the local culture and landscape, said the application.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Made from Corten steel, it references the steel alloy often used in vineyards as the anchoring end post in a row of vines. Over time this steel ages to an organic rust color, “and will aesthetically homogenize the sculpture with the surrounding landscape.”
On top of the Corten steel structure is a singular, stainless steel, mirror-finished sphere — “a metaphor for a grape, the fruit of our labor.”
“We believe that From Our Vineyard will be a wonderful addition to the city’s growing public art collection,” Huether wrote.
“I am so excited to have this gorgeous artwork piece by our local artist Gordon Huether right next to our hotel,” said Reynaldo Zertuche, general manager of the hotel.
While the hotel addition has not broken ground, Napa city planners approved the new rooms in 2020.
The hotel building would sit separate from the existing hotel on a vacant corner near 1075 California Blvd. and bordering First Street. It would be four stories high with a rooftop restaurant, pool, terrace and green living garden.
If the hotel addition sounds familiar, that’s because it’s similar to the one Napans have been hearing about for more than a decade under a rotating cast of development firms.
The first approval came in 2002, but the project stalled. It was revived just to be paused again in 2006, 2012 and 2016. At any given time, proposals included plans for a conference center, a larger ballroom and alternative designs.
Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm Mani Brothers Real Estate Group purchased the $102 million property in July 2018 and has since spearheaded this latest iteration.
At the time of purchase, Mani Brothers announced in a press release their plans for a “refurbishment and overall renovation of the existing property,” and floated the possibility of adding it to the Hilton’s Curio Collection, an upscale hotel brand within the chain’s portfolio. Individual hotels are independently owned and operated, but they receive support from the mega-chain.
Embassy Suites is also part of Hilton’s portfolio.
“I’m excited to be here and to see this project finally moving forward,” said Commission Chairperson Huether, who sat on the commission during the 2016 use permit approval.
Reached by email this week, Huether, a 17-year commission veteran, said he would recuse himself from any future discussion of the project by the Planning Commission now that he is involved with the art work.
At the 2020 hearing, before being commissioned to do the artwork, Huether made note of the requirement for public art at the project.
For projects with a value of $250,000 or more, developers are required to either install a piece of public art equal in value to 1% of the construction costs of the development project. Or, developers can choose to make an 'in-lieu' contribution equal to 1% of the construction cost of the project. to the city's public art fund,
“You either write a big fact check or you put art on your property, so what say you?” inquired Huether at the time.
Photos: Huether artwork proposed for hotel property
Gordon Huether artwork planned for the Embassy Suites hotel in Napa
Gordon Huether art planned for Embassy Suites hotel in Napa
Gordon Huether artwork planned for the Embassy Suites hotel in Napa
Gordon Huether artwork planned for the Embassy Suites hotel in Napa
Gordon Huether artwork planned for the Embassy Suites hotel in Napa
Gordon Huether artwork planned for the Embassy Suites hotel in Napa
Infinity at Stanly Ranch resort
Infinity by Gordon Huether
Gordon Huether's Inifity art at Stanly Ranch
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com