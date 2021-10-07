Napa’s Embassy Suites to get new art: Gordon Huether installation proposed

On top of the Corten steel structure is a singular, stainless steel, mirror-finished sphere — “a metaphor for a grape, the fruit of our labor.”

“We believe that From Our Vineyard will be a wonderful addition to the city’s growing public art collection,” Huether wrote.

“I am so excited to have this gorgeous artwork piece by our local artist Gordon Huether right next to our hotel,” said Reynaldo Zertuche, general manager of the hotel.

While the hotel addition has not broken ground, Napa city planners approved the new rooms in 2020.

The hotel building would sit separate from the existing hotel on a vacant corner near 1075 California Blvd. and bordering First Street. It would be four stories high with a rooftop restaurant, pool, terrace and green living garden.

If the hotel addition sounds familiar, that’s because it’s similar to the one Napans have been hearing about for more than a decade under a rotating cast of development firms.