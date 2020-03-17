Napa's Evans airporter suspends service temporarily

Napa’s only Bay Area airporter, Evans Airport Shuttle, has temporarily halted service, said business president Richard Marino.

“Due to the Covid–19 pandemic and restricted travel, we have been experiencing a lack of ridership,” said a statement from the company. Service is suspended until March 31, company said.

Marino said that Evans airporter normally runs 16 trips daily -- six to the Oakland airport and nine to San Francisco airport. For now, that number is zero.

“Let’s all keep our fingers crossed and hope (things) gets back to normal as soon as possible,” said Marino.

Marino noted that many of the Evans drivers live out of Napa County, such as Marin County. That county is now facing a shelter in place order, which means drivers can’t get to work and his workforce is limited, noted Marino.

There are some alternative options for those that must get to an airport, he said.

“Limited individual charter service will be available by advanced reservation with adequate notice,” said Marino. Small private vehicles are being offered at a discounted rate to provide alternate options door-to-door as low as $225 per car. Larger groups are available as well, he said.