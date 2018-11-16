Community Action Napa Valley's free food pantry that serves 2,500 people per month was facing the very real threat of closure.
The lease for the Napa Storehouse, 1746 Yajome St., was coming to an end and The Father's House church, which holds the lease and pays the pantry's rent, balked at having the rent raised from $3,995 to $4,370 a month.
“We can’t do it,” Pastor Raymond Beaty of The Father’s House said during a phone interview on Tuesday.
“This comes at a really bad time,” CANV food bank program director Shirley King said on Tuesday. The holidays and winter are some of the busiest months at the food pantry.
Unless a new location could be found, the last shopping day at the Napa Storehouse would to be Dec. 28, said King.
On Wednesday the unexpected happened. The closure was halted when the landlord, Carl Lenzi had a change of heart. Told that the rent increase would mean the food pantry's closure, he said was willing to cut the rent to approximately $2,500 per month.
Yes, he has his own mortgage to pay for the commercial property, but he knows there are hungry people who depend on the food pantry, Lenzi said in an interview.
“I’d hate to lose them” as a tenant, he said.
Pastor Beaty described Lenzi’s offer of much-reduced rent as “fantastic.”
The lease will be extended for another year, Beaty said. The church will continue to pay the rent.
“They said they would stay,” said Lenzi. “And I’m excited about it.”
“We’re super grateful, especially given this time of year,” Beaty said. “We’re excited for all the people it’s going to help.”
“Christmas came early,” said King. “I feel like I can breathe again.”
“We’re just so relieved and thankful,” said Joan Lyon, a volunteer supervisor at the food pantry. “We couldn’t be happier.”
“I’m relieved we have some time to work on a plan of action for the future,” said King.
“I’m still working to identify another space so that in another year we don’t go through this again,” said King. “We will definitely be looking for a new location.”
Ideally, the food bank needs a food pantry site that is rent free, said King. The six other Napa county food bank centers operate rent free, she noted.
“We’re not in a position” to pay rent, said King.
Unlike some food banks that only supply prepackaged boxes of food, the Napa Storehouse allows customers to “shop” at a small market-like store. Customers choose their own food which means those with dietary or other restrictions and preferences can get the food they want and need.
While CANV has six other food pantry locations in Napa County, the Napa food pantry is the largest. An estimated 50 percent of all food CANV receives goes to help Napa Storehouse shoppers, said King.
“The majority of the people we serve are working class poor” who face food insecurity, said King. Napa has a high cost of living, she said. Twenty percent of the people the food pantries in Napa County serve are seniors, said King.
The Napa food pantry is typically open during limited daytime hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.