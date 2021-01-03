Napa’s Fumé Bistro defies on-premises restaurant ban

The clash has played out in the wake of the county’s Dec. 18 stay-at-home order, which it passed amid a surge in coronavirus infections – and a sharp drop in intensive-care capacity at hospitals – locally and statewide from November onward. Outdoor restaurant dining and wine tastings were among the activities prohibited for at least three weeks under the order, which took effect after the county’s ICU vacancy rate dropped below 15%. Hair salons, movie theaters, breweries and bars also were instructed to close, and capacity reduced at groceries and other retail stores.

Napa County reported 2,674 new coronavirus cases in December, more than doubling its November count, and 5,741 cases for 2020. Twenty-nine residents died as a result of COVID-19 during the year, including 11 in December, with the county reporting the last fatality on New Year’s Eve.

Fumé argued the latest rules have unfairly targeted restaurant owners while other businesses classified as essential are allowed to remain open. “Our industry cannot survive this uncalled for restriction,” the eatery’s letter stated, claiming that less than 2% of positive cases have been traced to restaurants.

Upton, responding to the statement, said that statistic refers to the percentage of industry workers testing positive for the virus, not to the rate of community spread linked to eateries.