Napa’s Fumé Bistro ends on-site dining after visit by Alcoholic Beverage Control

After 2 ½ weeks of defying a state ban on on-premises restaurant dining amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic, Fumé Bistro & Bar in north Napa announced Tuesday evening it has reverted to serving customers only by takeout, after continuing to open an enclosed dining patio.

Spokespeople for the Napa city and county governments confirmed the move Wednesday, saying it followed their joint referral of the case last week to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which issues liquor licenses to eateries.

The ABC on Monday visited the restaurant at 4050 Byway East and cited it for violating health orders, according to agency spokesperson John Carr. The bureau is in the process of filing an administrative action against Fumé's state license and will monitor its compliance with state law, he said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter posted to the eatery's Facebook page, Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service, but urged an end to the on-premises dining ban that took effect Dec. 18, disputing restaurants’ role in furthering the spread of COVID-19.