The Gasser Foundation sold two Soscol Avenue parcels, currently home to a Chrysler auto dealership, to an entity of a Canadian company called Ronmor Developers.
The acquisition of the land, located at 333 Soscol Ave., closed on Nov. 26. According to the transfer tax paid, Ronmor paid $13.05 million for about 7 acres. A third parcel, behind the other two and just over 3 acres in size, was not sold as part of this deal.
Doug Porozni, president of Ronmor, said the Canadian company wanted to expand its inventory of commercial property “south of the border.”
“We look at the American economy as strong,” said Porozni. “We’re very excited about this location because it’s one of the last few retail parcels along Soscol.”
Don Lee is the owner of the Hanlee’s Chrysler dealership currently located on the parcel. Lee said the sale won’t affect him because he’s already in the process of moving his dealership to a new building next to his Subaru dealership just up the street.
He hopes to relocate his Chrysler dealership “as soon as we can,” said Lee.
According to Nancy Watt, executive officer at the Gasser Foundation, Ronmor has “a strong portfolio of properties and we look forward to seeing their vision and project come to fruition.”
The proceeds from the sale will support the continued planned build-out of the Gasser Master Plan area, said Watt. That includes building the new Chrysler building for Hanlees Auto Group. The Foundation will also pay down some debt.
The parcel is next to a regional shopping center – the South Napa Marketplace-- with strong demand, said the executive. Hundreds of new apartments, called the Braydon, are now under construction behind the lot.
Not surprisingly, there is a bit of a wine connection behind the deal.
“We happen to be in the wine business in Canada as well and we have been to Napa many times,” said Porozni. The company owns nine retail wine stores called Highlander Wine & Spirits.
After attending an industry event in May in Las Vegas, the group “got an amazing amount of interest in the site” as a commercial property, he said. “There’s a lot of demand for certain retailers that want to be on that street.”
Porozni said he couldn’t name names yet, but they could include restaurants, mid-size big box stores and other service-oriented businesses.
“There’s a fairly healthy list” of those interested, he said. “We have more interest than we have space; it’s a nice problem.”
When asked what retailers Napa might be missing, the executive said one category would be more food and dining choices. Some of the existing restaurants in that corridor do three times the volume compared to their other locations, he said.
He estimated the commercial building they plan to build would range from 50,000 to 70,000 square feet with at least five tenants of varying sizes.
A third parcel was originally included in the offering, but the company did not buy that section of land. Ronmor wanted Soscol Avenue frontage, Porozni, said. The original asking price for all three parcels was $20 million.
The next step is readying their development application with the city. Ideally, Ronmor would break ground in late 2020. This will be the company’s first project in California.
The retail center located almost across the street, Napa Crossing South, recently faced a $37 million foreclosure. That default has since been resolved. A planned development on the former Honda dealership site across the street has not broken ground.
First Street Napa, formerly the Napa Town Center, has yet to be fully tenanted. “That’s downtown,” said Porozni. “That’s different” than a service-oriented shopping center located on a main thoroughfare such as Soscol Avenue he said.
Watt said that the “back” 3-acre parcel, near the just-opened Stoddard West affordable housing project, continues to be marketed for sale.
“We have received several offers and are in negotiations now with a buyer that seems to be a good fit. It would be great to have that sale close in 2020,” said Watt.