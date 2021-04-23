Napa’s Harvest Middle School to close after 2021-22 year; River school to become English-Spanish academy

What comes next?

At River Middle school, current sixth- and seventh-graders can stay in place for 2021-22, and those entering eighth grade in 2022-23 also can stay as the campus switches to its dual-language curriculum that year, NVUSD Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti announced Thursday.

Families whose children have been enrolled to enter River’s sixth grade this fall can keep them there for 2021-22, but will have to re-enroll thereafter to attend River’s dual-language successor. In addition, incoming River sixth-graders can reconsider their choice and enroll at a different school, according to Mucetti.

Students living in Harvest Middle School's home territory will be moved into redrawn school boundaries after the campus closes, with the remapping to take place in the next several months. Those entering Harvest’s English-Spanish dual-immersion program next school year will get automatic placement and enrollment priority at the language academy that will occupy the River site, Mucetti announced.

In addition, NVUSD will host an enrollment session with Spanish-speaking staff on the Harvest campus this summer or early fall, and the district plans before- and after-school programs at the Old Sonoma Road site for at least 2022-23 if enough demand exists, said Mucetti.