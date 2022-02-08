Napa’s historic Borreo building for sale, or lease

Napa’s historic Borreo building is for sale — or lease — according to owner group West Pueblo Partners.

The property was last home to Stone Brewing Co. However, in October, West Pueblo Partners evicted the brewery for nonpayment of rent.

West Pueblo Partners spokesman Michael C. Holcomb said the owners would consider either a sale or lease of the Borreo.

“We just want to be open to any possibilities and ideas,” for the 9,500-square-foot building, located at 930 Third St., he said.

“We don’t want to limit ourselves to just tenants or just buyers,” he said. “We’re still trying to find the best user for the property.”

In 2014, West Pueblo Partners bought the Borreo for $1.9 million from the city of Napa. The group includes Michael C. Holcomb, his father Michael L. Holcomb, John Nichols and Kevin Teague.

At the time, the partners announced it would invest another $4 million into the building in remodeling and restoration projects.

Stone Brewing opened in Napa in May 2018 after an extensive renovation of the Borreo Building. At first, business was good. But COVID-19 battered Napa’s Stone Brewing.

The brewpub and restaurant lost half of its sales during the pandemic, causing “severe (and) unprecedented economic strain,” said previous legal documents from Stone Brewing Co.

“COVID-19 wrecked Stone’s operations,” said the company.

By April 2020, sales had plummeted 60% and the Napa Stone operation had to lay off 27 staff members.

Next, Stone Brewing and West Pueblo Partners spent most of 2021 in a legal dispute over unpaid rent.

The business closed in October, laying off 40 employees.

When asked this past week, Holcomb declined to elaborate on an asking price, only to say that the Borreo would likely sell for more than $5 million.

“We definitely see this as one of the best buildings in the city of Napa,” he said.

To compare, in 2020 the former BurgerFi building in downtown sold for $3.7 million. Stone Brewing is about three times that size, noted Holcomb.

Holcomb noted that Stone Brewing moved out quickly and took all of their brewing equipment with them.

“But the infrastructure is all here for the next user,” he said.

He declined to elaborate about the end of the Stone tenancy.

“I’m just glad we’ve moved on, and we’re looking to find the best possible tenant in the building.”

A brewery would be a natural fit, said Holcomb. But it could also be an urban winery or distillery. With some improvements, the space could become a full service restaurant.

The Borreo Building was built in 1887 by the Borreo family. The building is made of stone quarried from the Soda Canyon area, and is said to be the second oldest commercial building in Napa. It housed the grain and feed department of Thompson Beard and Sons for many years, and once hosted an auto dealership.

The building, which the city acquired in the 1970s to make room for the extension of Soscol Avenue over the Napa River, has remained vacant for many years. The site is part of the city’s parking exempt district.

It’s currently the only building that West Pueblo Partners owns, but this possible sale isn’t an indication that the partnership is over.

“We’re all still happy together,” said Holcomb.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

