Napa's inmate reentry facility finally close to opening after contractor defaulted

“We want to get this thing done and start reducing those recidivism rates, which is part of the whole purpose here, helping people live better lives post-incarceration,” Dillon said.

The new settlement agreement lists more than 70 tasks to be completed by April 30. They range from caulking to fixing a shower slope to replacing plants and sprinklers to resolving the cause of a power surge that burned out backup batteries.

Napa County’s reentry facility looks nothing like a typical jail. The property along Highway 221 near Syar quarry isn’t surrounded by razor wire. Inmates won’t be kept inside cells with bars on the doors, but will sleep on bunks beds in dormitories.

Inmates will take classes at the reentry facility as they learn skills to help them when they return to society. Others might leave at times to go to a job or Napa Valley College classes.

All seemed well when Napa County held the grand opening ceremony on February 2019. Then Vila Construction pulled out of the job before finishing. County officials said the century-old company also defaulted on about 15 other jobs.