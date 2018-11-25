From the looks of it, Harvey, Kiki, Tacoma and Sasha are quite content at their new home in south Napa.
Lounging around their new indoor/outdoor “catio”, the felines and a handful of others recently relocated from Ella’s CatHouse & Catnip Bar, an adoption facility located on Caymus Street run by Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch (JARR) in downtown Napa, to the Carneros area.
They were city cats before but now, “They’re country cats,” said Monica Stevens.
Founded in 2014 by Monica and David Stevens, JARR is no-kill rescue and sanctuary. The nonprofit provides transitional and permanent shelter, adoption and rescue services, humane education, animal advocacy and more.
In mid-November the nonprofit’s headquarters moved from Caymus Street to the new ranch facility at 1199 Cuttings Wharf Road in Carneros.
“It has been a wonderful 21 months where we have been incredibly successful in adopting over 150 cats into loving homes,” said Julia Orr, director of communications for Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch. “It is a bittersweet departure for all of us but the cats will have a wonderful new home."
The new home “is the perfect location,” said Stevens. The facility was previously home to the Wine Country Pet Resort. Today, the space can accommodate both dogs and cats and also farm animals such as horses, sheep, pigs and chickens.
Combining both companion animals with farm animals at one location is the best of both worlds, said Stevens.
The JARR cats joined a group of nine horses, three pigs, two dogs (one of which just got adopted), 10 hens and nine sheep, and others will eventually join them at the animal sanctuary.
Now known as Ella’s CatHouse at the Ranch, the cat adoption center is open daily by appointment only. Eventually, the 4-acre property facility will be open to the public.
JARR gets called for animal rescues for three reasons: someone died, leaving their animal without accommodations; someone is moving and unable to or won’t take their pet with them; or the animal is suffering from abuse or neglect.
The Carneros location is already licensed to hold 75 dogs and 25 cats. But Stevens said she doesn’t plan on caring for that many dogs. Dogs do better in foster homes rather than kennels, she said.
“This ranch will enable us to rescue and aid even more animals,” Stevens said in an August interview. “Here we can provide them with a humane, loving space to receive care and, for many, a second chance at life.”
According to Stevens, the new JARR location will eventually feature new barns, a learning center, behavioral center, a garden, a graywater water treatment system and other improvements.
A series of old concrete kennels will be demolished.
For now, the horses, pigs, dogs and other animals live in enclosures or stalls that will last until the new barns and other permanent structures are built.
Each horse has his or her own stall, with a sign posted outside listing the horse's name and temperament. During a tour this past week, one horse was skittish and didn't want to be touched. Another followed a visitor who was passing by.
The three pigs each have a large living space. On a visit this past week, Stevens used a long fork-like stick to scratch their backs.
Each of the pigs has their own story, she said. One is living at the ranch temporarily because the pig's owner is going through a divorce. Another pig was saved from the meat market.
The ranch cost $2.4 million to purchase. Another $10 million is needed to complete the entire project, said Stevens.
Stevens is optimistic the money can be raised.
“I think we’re going to do really well,” she said during a tour this week.