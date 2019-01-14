Jesus Prado, a nurse at the Queen of the Valley's Care Network, nurtures his patients, mentors students, and tries to intervene in the lives of at-risk youth.
At work, he helps patients make the transition from hospital to life outside. That might mean helping them with paperwork, connecting them with resources, or delivering them gas cards or taxi vouchers. Prado once bought a patient furniture, not knowing whether his employer would reimburse him.
There are few personal decorations on his work desk, but on the wall next to his computer sits a piece of paper that reads: "Helping one person might not change the whole world, but it could change the world for one person."
That's the kind of life that Prado, a Napa resident, says he strives to live.
"I just have this desire to help people, probably because of what I did in the past," he said.
Prado, who is soft-spoken, mild-mannered and doesn't seem the type to have had a rebellious streak, spent his 18th birthday in juvenile hall.
Prado first moved to Calistoga from Mexico when he was 9. He moved to Napa at 15 years old and later dropped out of high school. Prado, then an undocumented immigrant, felt there was no point in finishing high school because his immigration status would make it too hard to get a college education.
So he began work in the vineyards with his dad and later worked in construction. Prado saved up enough money to buy a lowrider.
He started hanging out with kids who partied, took drugs and caused trouble. Prado stole and sold car stereos, crashed cars, purchased drugs and drove drunk. He became a familiar face in the courthouse.
"(The judge was) like,' I'm tired of seeing you here, next time I see you I'm going to send you to prison,'" Prado said.
Prado said he wanted to start helping people, so the judge allowed him to get his GED and do work furlough.
He enrolled in a nursing program at Napa Valley College and graduated at age 28. He married his wife, Liz, and had his three kids: Diego, Olivia and Jesus.
Prado loves that his current job allows him to give back to the community that raised him. He enjoys spending quality time with each patient and building their trust.
"I've had really, really good jobs," he said. "How many people can really say that, 'I went to work today and I helped somebody'?"
Prado cherishes the impact his career allows him to make on his patients' lives, but he also volunteers his time to better the lives of students and young people.
In the past, Prado has taken on two or three students per year to shadow him. He likes that students are full of energy and eager to learn. He wants to help them decide whether or not they want to pursue a career in nursing, and some of his students have gone on to work in medical- or science-related fields, he said.
Prado says he's starting to warm up to public speaking and has talked about his past to kids in juvenile hall, at Napa Valley College and at Napa High. Prado hopes he can intervene before they drop out of school or begin to go down the path that he was once on.
Even if nerves keep him up the night before, Prado says it's worth it.
"If it makes a difference to one person, I feel like I need to go out there and do it," he said.