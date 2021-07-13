 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa’s Junior Livestock Auction records third highest revenue ever in its in-person return
alert top story
Agriculture

Napa’s Junior Livestock Auction records third highest revenue ever in its in-person return

{{featured_button_text}}

After the 2020 Junior Livestock Auction was forced online by COVID-19, bidders and youth agriculture groups returned to the Expo on Saturday to showcase pigs, goats, cows and sheep in person.

After being pushed to the internet in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Junior Livestock Auction returned to in-person bidders and audiences at the Napa Valley Expo – and bounced back to approach the record revenue levels of recent years.

On Saturday, 414 farm animals that changed hands at the annual auction generated $1,449,121, nearly tripling the level from the 2020 auction conducted online because of pandemic safety restrictions, according to the Expo’s fair manager, Joe Anderson. That sale total was the third highest in the Napa event’s history, trailing only the record $1,608,092 at the 2018 auction and the $1,507,016 from 2019, the last before COVID-19 largely shut down events at the downtown Napa fairground starting in March 2020.

This year’s Junior Livestock Auction marked the reawakening of the event’s traditional home ground at the state-owned Expo, with pigs, goats, cattle and sheep displayed at the Expo’s covered pavilion and introduced by quick-lipped auctioneers to hundreds of spectators.

By contrast, the nine-hour online auction in August 2020 raised $536,606 from the sale of 234 animals. Winning bidders claimed their animals two or three days later in brief drive-through transactions at a mostly empty fairground, where livestock was off-loaded, weighed, inspected and delivered in exchanges lasting only a few minutes.

In plotting the Expo’s reopening to visitors this year, directors and trustees chose to commit fully to a traditional, in-person event for the auction, where Napa Valley children and teenagers from various 4-H and FFA clubs offer farm animals they have raised. No online bidding or internet video stream was offered on Saturday.

Unlike in most years when the livestock auction highlights the five-day Town & Country Fair and draws spectators from the larger event, the Expo this summer presented two separate attractions – the auction and the Greatest Portable Theme Park carnival, held June 23-27 – thus keeping crowd sizes smaller than usual.

The festivities were the Napa fairground’s first since California relaxed event attendance, social distancing and mask-wearing rules June 15 amid falling COVID-19 infection rates and the rollout of vaccines against the virus.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Auction results on Saturday were as follows:

- Grand Champion Market Hog was sold by Kyle Odell of Napa FFA for $16 per pound to Walsh Vineyards Management.

- Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog was sold by Daniel Hernandez of Napa Ranch 4-H for $18 per pound to Abreu Vineyard.

- Grand Champion Market Lamb was sold by Samuel Nassiri of Las Amigas 4-H for $50 per pound by Brasswood & Regusci Vineyard.

- Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb was sold by Bella Timm of Vintage 4-H for $54 per pound to A & T Industries Inc. & Robert Timm.

- Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Ernesto Maldonada of St. Helena FFA for $71 per pound to Abreu Vineyard.

- Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Eleanor Turjanis of Las Amigas 4-H for $60 per pound to Abreu Vineyard.

- Grand Champion Market Steer was sold by Caroline Simpkins of Napa FFA for $17 per pound to Bell Products Inc.

- Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer was sold by Jillian Harnois of Valley Ranchers 4-H for $17 per pound to Bruce Tucker Construction.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic surfing bittersweet for Native Hawaiians

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News