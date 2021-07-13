Napa’s Junior Livestock Auction records third highest revenue ever in its in-person return

After being pushed to the internet in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Junior Livestock Auction returned to in-person bidders and audiences at the Napa Valley Expo – and bounced back to approach the record revenue levels of recent years.

On Saturday, 414 farm animals that changed hands at the annual auction generated $1,449,121, nearly tripling the level from the 2020 auction conducted online because of pandemic safety restrictions, according to the Expo’s fair manager, Joe Anderson. That sale total was the third highest in the Napa event’s history, trailing only the record $1,608,092 at the 2018 auction and the $1,507,016 from 2019, the last before COVID-19 largely shut down events at the downtown Napa fairground starting in March 2020.

This year’s Junior Livestock Auction marked the reawakening of the event’s traditional home ground at the state-owned Expo, with pigs, goats, cattle and sheep displayed at the Expo’s covered pavilion and introduced by quick-lipped auctioneers to hundreds of spectators.

By contrast, the nine-hour online auction in August 2020 raised $536,606 from the sale of 234 animals. Winning bidders claimed their animals two or three days later in brief drive-through transactions at a mostly empty fairground, where livestock was off-loaded, weighed, inspected and delivered in exchanges lasting only a few minutes.