Napa’s Junior Livestock Auction records third highest revenue ever in its in-person return

After being pushed to the internet in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Junior Livestock Auction returned to in-person bidders and audiences at the Napa Valley Expo – and bounced back to approach the record revenue levels of recent years.
On Saturday, 414 farm animals that changed hands at the annual auction generated $1,449,121, nearly tripling the level from the 2020 auction conducted online because of pandemic safety restrictions, according to the Expo’s fair manager, Joe Anderson. That sale total was the third highest in the Napa event’s history, trailing only the record $1,608,092 at the 2018 auction and the $1,507,016 from 2019, the last before COVID-19 largely shut down events at the downtown Napa fairground starting in March 2020.
This year’s Junior Livestock Auction marked the reawakening of the event’s traditional home ground at the state-owned Expo, with pigs, goats, cattle and sheep displayed at the Expo’s covered pavilion and introduced by quick-lipped auctioneers to hundreds of spectators.
By contrast, the nine-hour online auction in August 2020 raised $536,606 from the sale of 234 animals. Winning bidders claimed their animals two or three days later in brief drive-through transactions at a mostly empty fairground, where livestock was off-loaded, weighed, inspected and delivered in exchanges lasting only a few minutes.
In plotting the Expo’s reopening to visitors this year, directors and trustees chose to commit fully to a traditional, in-person event for the auction, where Napa Valley children and teenagers from various 4-H and FFA clubs offer farm animals they have raised. No online bidding or internet video stream was offered on Saturday.
Unlike in most years when the livestock auction highlights the five-day Town & Country Fair and draws spectators from the larger event, the Expo this summer presented two separate attractions – the auction and the Greatest Portable Theme Park carnival, held June 23-27 – thus keeping crowd sizes smaller than usual.
The return to the Expo’s livestock pavilion was a welcome reward to young people who had dealt with a safe but faceless virtual auction in 2020
The festivities were the Napa fairground’s first since California relaxed event attendance, social distancing and mask-wearing rules June 15 amid falling COVID-19 infection rates and the rollout of vaccines against the virus.
Auction results on Saturday were as follows:
- Grand Champion Market Hog was sold by Kyle Odell of Napa FFA for $16 per pound to Walsh Vineyards Management.
- Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog was sold by Daniel Hernandez of Napa Ranch 4-H for $18 per pound to Abreu Vineyard.
- Grand Champion Market Lamb was sold by Samuel Nassiri of Las Amigas 4-H for $50 per pound by Brasswood & Regusci Vineyard.
- Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb was sold by Bella Timm of Vintage 4-H for $54 per pound to A & T Industries Inc. & Robert Timm.
- Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Ernesto Maldonada of St. Helena FFA for $71 per pound to Abreu Vineyard.
- Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Eleanor Turjanis of Las Amigas 4-H for $60 per pound to Abreu Vineyard.
- Grand Champion Market Steer was sold by Caroline Simpkins of Napa FFA for $17 per pound to Bell Products Inc.
- Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer was sold by Jillian Harnois of Valley Ranchers 4-H for $17 per pound to Bruce Tucker Construction.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com