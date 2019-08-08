Napa area CRV buyback centers

Blue Front Recycling

2877 Solano Ave. (behind Amigos market)

Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

916-519-2040

Beverage containers only (no scrap metal)

NRWS Devlin Road Reuse & Recycle Center

899B Devlin Road, American Canyon

Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

707-258-9018

What is CRV?

Glass, aluminum & plastic beverage containers labeled CRV (California Refund Value) can be redeemed at designated centers for 5¢ per container under 24 oz, and 10¢ per container 24 oz and above.

For more information about CRV, go to www.bottlesandcans.com or call 1-800-RECYCLE.