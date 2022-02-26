Napa’s last newspaper distributor closes: longtime company almost made it to 50 years

Over the past 49 years, chances are if you got a newspaper dropped off at your driveway, a carrier working for Napa’s Gelow or Borreson families delivered it.

That tradition just ended.

Napa’s last newspaper distributor, Borreson News Service, abruptly closed on Feb. 14.

“We’re completely out of business,” owner Keith Borreson said on Monday.

A combination of the impacts of COVID, a decline in print newspaper subscribers, and financial difficulties left him no choice, said Borreson.

“I held on as long as I could,” he said.

Borreson said he borrowed money to make payroll for his 21 employees and contractors.

However, after he became unable to continue his contracts to deliver papers such as the Napa Valley Register, the Wall Street Journal, the San Francisco Chronicle, and the New York Times, he had no choice but to shut down.

Borreson said that before COVID hit, newspapers for hotels and resorts made up about 60% of his business. During pandemic lockdowns and wildfires, those hotels and resorts stopped receiving printed newspapers. And even after the hotels reopened (of those that did), such sales never rebounded.

On top of that, demand for printed newspapers has declined, he noted. He just couldn’t keep the business going.

“I’ve lost everything,” said Borreson. “It’s completely ruined my life. I’m in a bad way. It’s very depressing.”

Members of the Napa’s Gelow family first started a newspaper distributorship in the city almost 50 years ago.

Through marriage, the Borresons and the Gelows are part of the same extended family. The names formerly painted on the outside of the building stand for Keith Borreson, the late Bud Gelow, and the late Mel Gelow.

The business later became known as Gelow, Borreson, Gelow before splitting again. Gelow News Service closed about three years ago, said Brad Gelow.

In 2017, members of the Gelow and Borreson families sold their longtime property at 807 Soscol Ave. for $2.8 million. Today, it is home to Formation Stone Surfaces.

After leaving Soscol Avenue, the Gelow and Borreson businesses then moved to Case Court in American Canyon.

In 2017, Borreson said both companies delivered between 5,500 and 8,000 newspapers a day and used a total of about 30 drivers.

He estimated that his company has delivered an estimated 42 million newspapers over the 45 years he had been a distributor.

“I love this business,” said Borreson at the time. “I’ve been doing this for so long, it’s just in my blood.”

On Monday, while cleaning out his office, Borreson shared a message for his former customers:

“It was a pleasure serving them. I appreciate their business.”

Napa Valley Publishing has contracted with independent carriers to continue delivery of the Napa Valley Register. Please call 707-256-2280 about any issues or concerns about your Napa Valley Register delivery. For all other papers, contact that company’s customer service number.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

