The community is invited to two separate nonpartisan candidate forum events sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Napa County.
The first event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:30 pm – 8:30 p.m. A forum for Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector will begin the evening and the Napa County Board of Supervisors, District 4 & 5 forum will follow.
Napa County's assistant auditor, Bob Minahen, is running against Michael Basayne for county treasurer-tax collector.
In the District 4 supervisors race, incumbent Alfredo Pedroza is being challenged by Amber Manfree. In District 5, incumbent Belia Ramos is being challenged by Mariam Aboudamous, American Canyon's vice mayor.
You have free articles remaining.
A second candidate forum for Judicial Candidates – seat 3 will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 1 to 3 p.m. Napa County Superior Court Judge Monique Langhorne faces attorney Clifford Blackman.
Both events will be held at the Napa Valley College Library, Community Room, 2277 Napa Valley Highway, Napa.
These event is free to the public. The League will provide Spanish translation devices with live translations. Attendees can check their voter status and pick up non-partisan information on state Proposition 13 and Local Measure K.
The League of Women Voters of Napa County is a nonpartisan organization that does not support nor oppose candidates. After careful study the League may take a position on a ballot proposition or local measure.