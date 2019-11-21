The annual parade of decorated water-going craft of all types, shapes and sizes will take to the Napa River on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Napa Valley Yacht Club and Canoe Club members dress their boats in festive holiday lighted displays. The group will cruise from the Napa Valley Yacht Club premises south of downtown Napa to the River Park Estates neighborhood south of Imola Avenue, then to downtown and back to the Napa Valley Yacht Club for a celebration chili and corn bread dinner.
The event runs from 5:45 to about 8:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Residents on the tour circuit frequently throw parties and host other events on this evening in order to enjoy the holiday lights and views with friends and family, William Moore, 2019 commodore of the Napa Valley Yacht Club.
All boat owners, member and non-member boaters are invited to join in on this special holiday event. Participants should have a VHF radio onboard to communicate with the lead boat and ensure a safe and enjoyable cruise.
Boat captains should contact Avi Strugo at astrugo@cbnapavalley.com or phone him at 707-337-5614 for more detailed information and to sign up for the parade. Participating boaters and guests of members should contact Stan Blough at stanblough@gmail.com to make reservations for the chili dinner at the club which follows.