At first glance, the area around the Napa Valley Memorial Park cemetery and Enterprise Court industrial park in south Napa appears perfectly unremarkable, almost ho-hum normal.

No sign or plaque near today’s auto repair shops, plumbers and wine business tenants commemorates any special event, effort or happening. Sure, the cemetery is full of individual markers, but there’s no indication that the land itself has any other notable history.

But what a history it has.

Beginning 80 years ago, this was a booming Napa neighborhood; a thriving hub of workers and families supporting World War II shipbuilding and other crucial work.

Named Shipyard Acres, some 2,510 men, women and children, who lived in about 400 houses on about 70 acres, called “the Acres” home.

Yet just over 10 years later, the entire community — everything from the post office to the people to the houses — had all but vanished from the site, as though they never existed.

It is Napa’s lost neighborhood.

A storybook childhood

Old Napa area maps show that the Shipyard Acres community was built on the west side what is now called Napa Vallejo Highway 221. Kaiser Road was the south border of Shipyard Acres and today’s Kennedy Park was the north boundary. The parcel stretched 70 acres westward, according to Napa County records.

Most of the Shipyard Acres residents worked at Basalt Rock Co. (which was building parts of ships), Mare Island Naval Yard, Napa State Hospital, Travis Air Force base, the Benicia Arsenal and other private industries.

“Growing up and living in Shipyard Acres was like a Tom Sawyer-type situation,” said Napan Del Schank Sr.

His family lived in the community until 1953. “I knew every alley, every house," he recalled.

“Everyone knew everyone … and looked out for each other,” said Shirley Fore, whose husband Glen Fore grew up in Shipyard Acres. “They never locked their doors,” she noted. And “If the kids were being naughty,” the parents always found out.

“Shipyard Acres was like a small self-contained town,” said Norm Farlow, another Shipyard Acres youth. It featured an administration building, school, laundry, store, post office, library branch, a secondhand fire truck and more.

“I remember many good times of pick-up games, bicycle rides to the store for a ten-cent soda and a few other things I won’t mention,” Farlow wrote.

“We had so much fun,” playing kick-the-can, hide-and-go-seek, baseball, and riding bikes, recalled Barbara Joe Allen, who lived at Shipyard Acres with her parents from 1945 to 1953.

A ‘godsend’ for new Napans

For some people, the new housing and shipyard jobs were a lifeline.

“We were all nothing but a starving bunch of Okies when we came to California,” recalled Hubert Hampton, who also grew up at Shipyard Acres.

Housing was scarce at the start of World War II, so the government allotted funds for “temporary” homes to be built and installed for badly needed war workers.

Men and women from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas and other states worked three shifts a day, seven-days-a-week, at the shipyards, recalled Larry Stanley, a Shipyard Acres alum.

“Families, including many southerners, arrived from all parts of the country seeking employment,” Stanley wrote. “Most of the folks who lived in the project and worked at the (Basalt) shipyard would walk to work, maybe ¼ mile or so on a well-worn footpath.”

That footpath can be seen in an aerial photo of the neighborhood, perhaps the only such image that still exists.

Shipyard Acres “was a godsend,” for the families that found housing, said former Shipyard Acres resident Mildred Collins in a June 2002 Napa Valley Register story. Especially for those that had come from meager beginnings or were returned World War II vets, she added. Many had led transient lives until then with less than desirable housing, said Collins.

“Those people thought they were in hog heaven,” Fore said. It was not only home, “It was paradise."

“Shipyard Acres was a haven to war-weary people, a place for healing, and time for new beginnings,” added Collins.

Finding a home

As of Feb. 5, 1943 the first residents — about 21 families — had already moved into the new homes at Shipyard Acres.

According to the Napa Register and Fore’s research, Robert and Mary Faler, of 1 Midway Drive, were one of the first occupants.

Another couple, Norman and Beth Farlow, who lived on Pacific Circle, were also among the original families to move into Shipyard Acres (and would be among the last to move out.)

They were joined by Arthur and Lucille Schoenfeld at 12 Midway Drive.

According to Fore’s research, the first baby born that lived in the Acres is believed to be Dennis Conley, who arrived on April 9, 1943 at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa.

“I guess there was not much else to do,” wrote Fore, because that was the start of a baby boom. Over the next nine months, 18 babies were born to Shipyard Acres families.

Shipyard Acres grew rapidly over the next few years. It came to include 400 homes/duplexes/sixplexes but also its own day care center, coin laundry, playground, scout troops, church services, tenants’ council, little league team and water tower.

The community was built in at least two phases.

The first phase included 200 homes that backed up to the highway. A second set of 200 additional homes were later added.

To accommodate more workers, in 1947, 80 studio units at Shipyard Acres were converted into 40 duplexes. Most Shipyard Acres homes had between two to four bedrooms.

Some of the homes were built on concrete slabs. Tar paper siding was printed to look like brick, according to Fore’s research.

Norm Farlow lived in a triplex at 101 Pacific Circle. “Homes in this part of Shipyard Acres were built on piers with wood floors. You had to go up a few stairs to enter the front or back door. It was obvious they were built as temporary housing as the exterior wall panels were attached with double-headed nails for easy removal,” Farlow recalled.

All the units had tarred roofs, recalled Larry Stanley, another Shipyard Acres alum.

At that time, “most families in the ‘Acres’ owned ice boxes,” instead of refrigerators, Stanley wrote. Clothes were washed at home using a double wringer and hung to dry on a clothesline.

Schank Sr. remembers an idyllic childhood.

“The freedom we had,” he marveled. “I didn’t just stay in Shipyard Acres. I roamed down to the river,” and even onto the Basalt Plant with its tar pits and heavy equipment.

“We were daring kids,” said Stanley, who remembered jumping off the roofs of the homes, playing kick the can, marbles, rubber guns and Annie Over, and Mumbly Peg and shooting rubber guns and slingshots made from old car tires.

At first, because it was a brand new neighborhood, the Shipyard Acres homes were in fine condition, explained Fore. But over time the units aged and became substandard.

The influx of new residents, many from out of the state, lead to somewhat of a stigma about living in Shipyard Acres (which some would later jokingly call Sh*tyard Acres.)

“Some of the kids were ashamed to have lived there and said they were made fun of,” she wrote.

Shipyard Acres "always got a bum rap,” but it was undeserved, wrote Fore. “They were hard-working men and women trying to make a life for their families during hard times.”

“I really don’t think very many of them had a high school education,” wrote Hampton in a 2012 email. His own parents ended their formal education at fifth and sixth grade, he noted. “Most of them were raised on a farm or in poor towns. Having just come through the Depression, all they knew was to work.”

Because the community only existed for just over 10 years, the 1950 U.S. Census is the single source of some of the most complete and public records of Shipyard Acres.

Those handwritten census taker notes, released 70 years later, provide a detailed look into the hundreds and hundreds of people who lived in the neighborhood, where they worked, how much they earned, and more.

Many folks worked for either the state hospital or at military-related places such as Mare Island or the Basalt shipyard. Jobs included steelworker, ammunition maker, rigger and pipefitter, orderly, attendant, nurse, stenographer, pharmacist and more. Shipyard workers were paid $1.37 ½ to $1.50 per hour.

“None of us were rich but we didn’t know that,” said Schank Sr. “We all had enough of everything," he said. "We got along," although, “I know there had to be some rifts once and a while.”

Tough times and tragedies

Just like in any neighborhood, Shipyard Acres faced its share of challenges.

Napa Register articles from the era recorded a variety of mishaps and incidents, some which ended tragically.

In July 1943, a man named Rollie Curlee was arrested after an altercation involving three men at Shipyard Acres, during which Leroy Jackson was “badly slashed with a knife,” the Register reported.

Apparently, “Jackson went to Curlee to settle a difficulty and during the conversation … Curlee drew out his pocket knife and cut Jackson between the ribs and slashed his hand and forearm.”

Jackson then picked up a baseball bat “ready to swing at the knife-wielding man.”

Ken Smith, a former resident, wrote that he remembers a kid named Jimmy as “one of the biggest punks in town. Even though he was smaller than me, he is the one that was involved in taking $$$ and ice cream from me with the aid of a couple of older guys. My dad almost killed them,” wrote Smith. Later, “His dad came over with him and paid back the $$$ and made him get on his knees and apologize.”

Norm Farlow's uncle, Harris Farlow, lived in Shipyard Acres for a short time. “His wife and daughter passed away from tuberculosis,” while living at the Acres, Farlow wrote. Shortly after that, Harris and his son Jim left Napa for Nebraska.

One of the worst accidents occurred on Oct. 8, 1948 when Dorene Marie Allen, just days shy of her fifth birthday, was run over at the corner of Wake Street and Midway Drive by a car driven by a 29-year-old neighbor Charles W. Shelton. “Dorene was knocked to the ground and crushed,” the Napa Register reported.

Shelton "picked her up and handed her off to Ralph Collins who took her to our parents,” wrote Dorene’s sister Barbara "Bobbie" Allen. Her father, Joe Allen, rushed her to the hospital but Dorene died of internal injuries.

In December 1947, Charles Allen, age 17, was electrocuted through contact with a radio antenna at Shipyard Acres, the Napa Register reported. Allen’s father later sued the city of Napa for $10,000 in damages.

Most notable are the families with husbands, sons and loved ones that died in World War II.

Obituaries and death notices were placed in local newspapers at the time, including one written for a very specific audience, Basalt Rock Company workers.

Called the “Basalt Beacon,” the newspaper was a popular read during the wartime years. The Beacon had multiple sections and covered everything from shipbuilding news to memorializing those who lost their lives in the war. The Beacon also had a column dedicated to Shipyard Acres, as well as the “Graveyard Shift Hoot Owls” “Welders-Burners Gossip” and “Basalt’s Timecheckers.”

A neighborhood disappears

In later years Shipyard Acres slowly evolved into more of a low-income housing community, and not just for Basalt workers or veterans.

In the mid-50s, “only the poorest,” lived at Shipyard Acres, said Fore.

Fore explained that families that had the means and resources eventually moved out of Shipyard Acres, some buying homes in new Napa neighborhoods like Westwood, Coventry Acres and Pueblo Park.

By 1954, only about half of the homes were occupied. The county was calling for Shipyard Acres to be closed.

“Abandonment Ordered for War Project,” read a Jan. 16 Napa Register headline. The war has ended and "the need for government housing is no longer pressing," the story read, adding that a "huge amount of private housing,” was being built in Napa.

Shipyard Acres continued to deteriorate. In May 1954 Napa County Supervisor Al Lauritsen described the housing as “sub-standard, unsanitary and hazardous."

Lauritsen’s assessment at that time did not sit well with current residents, some of whom answered with a statement claiming that the houses were being used as a “scapegoat,” or an excuse for the county to "get rid of them." Some longtime residents did not want to leave.

How did a rock company come to build ships for the war? A Basalt background Napa's Basalt Rock Company was founded in 1920.

Before the World War II, Basalt Rock Co. was mostly a quarry business, but the company started building its own hulls to ship rock to other areas.

It later branched out into the ship building business in 1941 when it started building ships for the U.S. Navy for use during World War II.

Basalt built its ships in two dry docks carved out of the bank of the Napa River. Finished hulls were sent to Mare Island Shipyard and other locations.

The name and ownership of the company has changed over the decades. The company's steel making plant was purchased by Kaiser Steel in 1955.

The plant changed hands again in 1988 when it was purchased by Oregon Steel Mills and remained in operation as Napa Pipe until 2004.

The rock and sand portion of the company was purchased by Dillingham Construction in the early 1970s. It was acquired by Syar Industries in 1986. In August 2022 Vulcan Materials Co. acquired Syar. Sources: Napa County Historical Society, the Napa Register, American Canyon Eagle, Napa city and county, Syar Industries, Basalt Rock Co., U.S. Census, the Basalt Beacon.

“RAZING OF SHIPYARD ACRES URGED” read a front-page headline in the Napa Register on Sept. 22, 1954. “County Seeks Quick End to Shanty Threat,” it noted.

At one point the city’s housing authority hoped to take over the project but those plans had been abandoned, read the story. However, the sewage disposal plant would be maintained for the next use, it noted.

In February 1955, advertisements in the Register promoted the Shipyard Acres homes as “Government Surplus Houses to be wrecked.”

“Wreck them yourself and you will be surprised at the amount of lumber, sheetrock, plumbing and other materials you get from a 74 x 21 ft. building," the ad read.

In Oct. 1955, other Napa Register ads listed 197 “dwelling units” at Shipyard Acres for sale. Prices started at just $60 for a “fire-damaged” unit to $585 for a duplex.

Veterans or servicemen received priority to purchase a home, the ad read.

Fore said it was a shame that the city lost such a significant amount of housing.

“Back then 400 homes was a large part of Napa,” she noted. To compare, it would be the equivalent of losing 8,308 homes in Napa County today.

More importantly, to Fore, it’s as if the history, community, contributions and neighborhood “is lost and forgotten.”

A number of the Shipyard Acres homes were sold and moved to Cuttings Wharf in south Napa. About 23 of those transplanted homes were occupied for years, but by 2011 the city insisted the units be demolished because of code violations. Once again, residents in the Shipyard Acres homes would be displaced.

Other Shipyard Acres homes likely ended up in backyards or other properties.

Napan Stan France said that "a little bit of the Acres is alive and well." He explained that as many as eight Shipyard Acres homes were moved by realtor Louis Albertazzi to Adobe Lane next to the Old Adobe building and Silverado Trail. In the 1970s France owned the first two houses as rental units.

In Dec. of 1958, bids to buy the majority of the Shipyard Acres land were solicited, yet a sale was not recorded.

The next tenants would be permanent residents. An Aug. 1963 Napa Register story noted that three directors had been chosen for Napa Valley Memorial Gardens, located on about 26 acres of the former Shipyard Acres community. Cemetery operations were said to begin in October. Napa Valley Memorial Gardens eventually came to include a mortuary, cemetery, mausoleum, columbarium and chapel.

Serving “all faiths,” the new cemetery promised “beauty within the means for all."

New users move into old Shipyard Acres

The years passed. More industrial and commercial tenants moved into the former Shipyard Acres area.

By then only two dozen or so concrete pads and empty streets were all that was left of the Acres.

One of the larger projects at the site arose in 2002 after Napan Joe Rossi developed the Enterprise Court subdivision.

Just as houses on the land served a national purpose in World War II, the planned industrial park would provide a home to the basic services that Napa needs today, Rossi said at the time.

And because part of the Shipyard Acres community became a cemetery, perhaps it’s not surprising that some former Shipyard Acres residents are buried in their old neighborhood, quite near their former homes.

To those families, Shipyard Acres was obviously something special, said Fore. “They are there forever now.”

Today, in the northeast corner of the cemetery, only one bit of the original neighborhood remains — a short section of Pacific Circle and Coral Court pavement.

Del Schank Sr. is still there as well, or at least his business Best Fire Equipment Company is, at 918 Enterprise Way.

“My shop now occupies the playground of the old Shurtleff Victory School,” of Shipyard Acres, Schank Sr. said. “My parents are buried less than 150 yards away, in Napa Valley Memorial Park.”

Schank Sr. is retired now, but he often has flashbacks to his youth.

“I could still visualize what was there before; the ghosts of the past," he said. “That area is sacred to me."

Local historians agreed.

Shipyard Acres “really needs to be acknowledged as a part of our history,” said Napa historian Rebecca Yerger.

“It’d be nice if there was some type of parklet or park with a marker,” or sign somewhere near the original neighborhood.

“A physical remnant of a historically significant place is a visual reminder of a pivotal place that helped to forge the foundation of that community," she said.

“To lose that physical piece from our past allows its importance to be forgotten and undermines the community's connection with its roots and heritage,” Yerger noted. After all, the youth of Shipyard Acres are in their 80s or older by now. They won't be able to share memories forever.

It is important to pay tribute to Shipyard Acres and the people who lived there, said Sheli Smith, executive director of the Napa County Historical Society.

Such recognition “grounds how we understand the efforts made for democracy and freedom."

Photos: Rare pictures and documents from Shipyard Acres, Napa's lost neighborhood A 1955 photo in Napa's Shipyard Acres. A 1955 photo in Napa's Shipyard Acres. A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres. A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres. A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres. 1955 Shipyard acres Kindergarten The entrance to Shipyard Acres 1948 Shipyard Acres aerial map Shipyard Acres in the background of building ships A Napa Register story about Shipyard Acres. Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres. Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres. Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres. Shipyard Acres opening Jan. 23 1943 1948 Shipyard Acres SYA baseball team Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa Shipyard Acres students Shipyard Acres surplus homes Feb. 1955 Shipyard Acres Frances Allen at 6 Midway Drive A kitchen at 6 Midway Drive in Shipyard Acres Shipyard Acres map by Larry Stanley Shipyard Acres, Norman Farlow 101 Pacific Circle circa 1945 SYA paper route Larry or Del.JPG Shipyard Acres child care center, teachers and class Shipyard Acres School 1946 4th grade Shipyard Acres Shurtleff child care center with Santa A photo taken inside a home at Napa's Shipyard Acres. Research about the history of Shipyard Acres Shipyard Acres Shurtleff Victory School 5th grade 1952 This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Dated Sept. 1947. This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. 1950 This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Dated Aug. 8, 1952. This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Aug. 26, 1945. The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Jan. 15, 1944. The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Oct. 15, 1943 The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Nov. 15, 1943 A photo of the Shipyard Acres school in Napa. Kindergarten, 1954. Shipyard Acres rent receipts, 1945 A questionnaire sent to Shipyard Acres "alum" in 2012 Shipyard Acres housing to close Napa Register Jan 16 1954