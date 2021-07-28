Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts for sale; price could top $500 million

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is a tremendous amount of capital sitting on the sidelines and trophy California hotel assets are setting some very high prices, this is why you are seeing owner's bringing assets to market,” said Reay.

For example, the Montage in Healdsburg sold at over $2 million per room and the Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga is rumored in escrow at $2.1 million per room, said Reay.

“These are both smaller hotels, but I could see the Meritage trading for well over $1 million per room, which would put the value for the whole project over $500 million.”

John Evans, managing director of Napa’s Silverado Resort, said he thinks the sale, “will ultimately be good for the hotel community and Napa Valley.”

“The best case scenario would be for a recognized national brand to acquire the resort or take over as the management entity,” said Evans.

“A major brand would have more reach across the nation and bring awareness of the resort to its data base of frequent travelers. I have always said that we need all the hotels and resorts in the Valley to be successful and I believe there has been a strong collaboration among the entire hospitality industry in Napa Valley to make that happen.”