Outside St. John’s Lutheran Church, a spirit of service is easily visible – growing from fields and trees.
Under the hands and tools of a team of volunteers – about 14 regulars and as many as 26 at a time – the church-owned grounds off Linda Vista Avenue in west Napa bear crates of apples, pears, broccoli, tomatoes and numerous other fruits and vegetables, as much as eight tons’ worth in the course of a year.
The final destination for harvests at Mission Farm is barely a mile east, on the other side of the freeway: the Napa Food Bank, which distributes the washed, trimmed produce to low-income families at pantry sites across the county.
Hoeing, transplanting, watering and harvesting add up to more than 3,500 hours of labor annually, but the payoff – fresh food for struggling Napans – is more than worthwhile for helpers like Ruth Peterson.
“To be able to give to the food bank, to provide for people who can’t afford to buy this in a store, it touches my heart,” Peterson said recently as she and several other volunteers braved a dank, rainy morning sky to gather tomatoes, one of Mission Farm’s last crops of the year. “We send it all washed, wiped and trimmed – they don’t get seconds. It gets there the day it’s picked.”
The first seeds of the unlikely suburban farm were sown in 2009, reviving a produce-growing effort started about a decade earlier by church members that had petered out as its creators had aged, according to Ted Zimmerman, a Mission Farm volunteer and former St. John’s Lutheran pastor.
Within four years, what had begun as a dozen modest plant beds had become – thanks to the labor of a loyal body of helpers – a 3-acre farm with two orchards, enough to justify acquiring a tractor with funds donated by the Gasser Foundation, Zimmerman recalled.
“We’ve been blessed with a group of people who share a vision of what we’re trying to do there,” he said. “They have been quite willing to pitch in and give as much time as they have – for many it’s three days a week. They have a sense that it’s a needed project and it’s touching the lives of people; they have that vision.”
Mission Farm is one of about a half-dozen sources of fresh fruit and vegetables for the Napa Food Bank, but the mini-farm has done as much as any other supplier to bring higher-quality produce to families in need, according to the program’s director, Shirley King.
“When the farm got started they were really keen on growing heirloom tomatoes,” she recalled of the early deliveries of flavorful-yet-bumpy vegetables. “At first we had a hard time getting people excited over tomatoes they thought were deformed. Once they tried them, though, they loved them and wanted them; if you have not been exposed to them you wouldn’t know they were tasty.”
“The farm allows us to offer nutrient-dense produce and things people are really excited to have,” King said of Mission Farm’s contributions to the food bank, where fresh produce comprises about one-third of the distributions.
For Zimmerman, the retired pastor and farm volunteer, the years of growing food have given him a new and concrete way to provide comfort to others.
“I like to say that for me personally, a guy who spent nearly 40 years in ministry working with my head and mouth, I can work with my hands and I can see what I’ve accomplished,” he said.
“Sometimes you don’t see immediate results, and sometimes the Lord gives you an opportunity to bump into someone you ministered to a long time ago. But I only have to wait three or four months from the time we plant seeds to time we send (the produce) in. There’s a satisfaction in seeing the results more quickly.”