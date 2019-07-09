Napa's model railroad club in not alone among similar groups of California hobbyists to see its future thrown into doubt after changes of land use or ownership at its longtime home.
Locally, a courtroom battle has played out for a year and a half, pitting the Napa Valley Expo against a model train group suing to block its eviction from the fairground after nearly half a century in residence.
In Southern California, the Los Angeles Model Railroad Society faced the prospect of its lease more than doubling on its Hawthorne building after the property passed from the owner to his heirs in 2018.
And closer to home in Roseville, as the Sacramento region's largest indoor sports complex rises at the Placer County fairground, a model train club long based at the center of the grounds will have to move by the end of the year.
The Roseville Roundhouse Railroad Club, an association of model train enthusiasts, has occupied a small room at the fairground for the past 12 years. Open to the public twice a week and at county fairs, the room features 30-feet-long models of railroad tracks, natural scenery, and architecture that the club's members have carefully crafted by hand.
Keith Waddell, president of the club, said its lease officially ends in August, but the landlord, Placer Valley Sports Complex, has verbally agreed to let it stay through the end of 2019.
The landlord's decision to not renew the club's lease has left its members anxious to find a new home. The decision also means the club will have to part ways with models that don't fit through the doors -- ones that, featuring details such as a homeless person's makeshift tent under a bridge and houses with removable roofs, reflect more than a decade of craftsmanship.
“At the end of the day, we're probably going to have to take a chainsaw and hack (the models) up and throw them in a Dumpster,” Waddell said.
Since management of the fairground shifted into the hands of Placer Valley Sports Complex in July 2017, the grounds have undergone major renovations and branding changes. The name has changed from “Placer County Fairgrounds” to “@the Grounds.”
The latest project by the landlord is the 160,000-square-foot indoor sports complex that will cost $34 million to build, funded by Placer County and Placer Valley Tourism.
David Attaway, chief executive of Placer Valley Sports Complex and Placer Valley Tourism, said the club can no longer stay in its current room, because requests for usage of the center of the grounds “will go up dramatically” with the sports complex coming in. Attaway said the groups on the periphery won't have to move.
“We hate to see (the club) go,” Attaway said. “Unfortunately, it's at a point where it doesn't work for the site and we can't find a space for them.”
Waddell said he will ask the landlord whether it would allow the club to construct a new building at the periphery, which he believes it can afford through fundraising. In the meantime, he said, members will be searching for a new home.
Gary Soler, 73, has been with the club for 12 years. He said the move “is a kick in the pants more or less, to be nice about it.”
“They say we don't fit into their idea of what the fairgrounds should be like,” Soler said. “To me, fairgrounds means community, and the grounds should more or less look out for the community” -- which he believes the club does by welcoming families.
At the Napa Valley Expo, the board voted in 2017 not to renew a below-market-rent lease for the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society, which has operated in a pair of Quonset huts at the Third Street fairground since 1970. A draft master plan to overhaul the Expo calls for converting the site of the clubhouse into a covered pavilion and parking area that would host the Junior Livestock Auction, a centerpiece of the annual Town & Country Fair in August.
The model railroaders’ group sued the 25th District Agricultural Association to block its eviction, saying the plan would illegally jump-start renovation of the fairground without a required environmental study.
The case remains in Napa County Superior Court, and the model train society has continued hosting open houses at the Expo.