Napa’s Mr. Pumpkin doesn’t let cancer stop him, or the fun

It’s either the 40th year or the 41st year of Napa’s Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch; Billy K. Wilcoxson can’t remember exactly.

And it almost doesn’t matter.

Every October, locals make their annual pilgrimages to the south Napa lot, whether to buy pumpkins, wander amid the cornstalks, check out that year’s animal resident (usually a pig), or take the customary family-at-the-pumpkin-patch photo.

"I love this,” said Wilcoxson, whom most know as just Billy.

Recessions, earthquakes, fires, floods and even a worldwide pandemic — nothing has stopped Wilcoxson and his family from producing the perennial pumpkin pasture.

Not even two separate diagnoses of cancer — one of which he’s still fighting.

“It’s not work to me,” said the fourth-generation Napan. “It’s fun.”

10 Questions for Billy Wilcoxson of Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch His name is Billy Wilcoxson but to most of Napa, he’s simply Mr. Pumpkin Patch.

Some might not have known that about seven years ago, Wilcoxson was diagnosed with melanoma.

His treatments were a success. After that, “I thought I was well,” he said ruefully. “Then, bam-o,” three years ago he was diagnosed with an uncommon kind of cancer called gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

Once again he started cancer treatments, traveling to and from UCSF Medical Center for procedures. Dozens and dozens of tumors in his torso were removed during three separate surgeries. He’s definitely got the scar to prove it — a long white line now runs up the center of his stomach.

So far this year, Wilcoxson been hospitalized for at least 90 days. He’s lost 40 pounds and much of his hair. Cancer drugs have affected his memory and energy as well.

“It’s been horrible,” he said.

“I can’t lift” anything, he added, and he’s lost much of his sense of taste and smell. His appetite is gone, “but I know I have to eat.”

“He’s been through the wringer,” said his son, Billy D. Wilcoxson. “But he’s tough.”

Working with his sister Justine Wilcoxson Leuthold and friends like Greg Stucker, the Wilcoxson children have taken the lead, keeping the patch stocked with pumpkins, helping customers tally their totals, and even offering to take photos for families.

This past week Napans Michael and Deborah Baldini and Branden, Janelle and daughter Donatella Smith met at the patch for a family photo shoot. Dressed in superhero costumes, the bunch featured Catwoman, Batman, Wakandan warrior Erik Killmonger and two versions of Wonder Woman, one adult and the other toddler-sized.

From Our Readers: Picking Pumpkins in Napa County 2022 From our readers: A salute to the family tradition of picking pumpkins in time for Halloween.

“This is a great place for families and a great place to come take pictures of your family and enjoy an ‘old-time’ Halloween,” said Wonder Woman Deborah Baldini, grandmother to mini-Wonder Woman Donatella.

Killmonger, aka Branden Smith, said he and his wife are new to Napa.

The pumpkin patch “seemed really family-friendly” and a good outdoor activity, especially for Donatella, said Smith. “This is definitely something that caught our eye.”

If you go Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch and Smokehouse deli 3100 Golden Gate Drive, Napa CA 94558 707-224-2575 stanlylanesmokehousedeli.com Free admission Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily The seasonal patch will close for the season on Halloween, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

Around this same time, a family from Vallejo, including a young son and 6-day-old newborn daughter, arrived to pose for pictures by a giant pumpkin on display. The infant slept through it all.

Nearby, a group of young ladies posed for selfies and group pictures next to one of the vintage tractors on site.

A Browns Valley couple with an 8-month-old baby daughter in a pumpkin-pie onesie also wandered around.

“I love the fact that it has a sort of rustic feel to it,” said the baby’s dad. “We’ve been to some (patches) where it’s a zoo.” That’s not the vibe at Stanly Lane, he said.

“It’s a good ol’ time, mom-and-pop pumpkin patch, said Greg Stucker, who has worked at the patch for 40 years. “I really like it when you get to see the costumes” that people wear while visiting.

“Everyone that walks up, they’re happy,” said Billy D. Wilcoxson.

This year, the Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch animal mascot is a pig named Mace, who happens to be a champion of his breed. “He’s just the nicest pig,” said Stucker. “You can tell he’s happy” with all the attention from pumpkin fans.

A giant pumpkin weighing 1,039 pounds is another addition to the patch this year. The ginormous gourd has become a main attraction, especially since Wilcoxson’s traditional straw pyramid is missing this year.

Unfortunately, with the skyrocketing price of straw, it would have cost $24,000 to build their usual straw bale pyramid.

“We don’t have that kind of money” to build such a novelty, said the younger Wilcoxson. Due to inflation, they’ve also had to raise the price of their bigger pumpkins by a dollar or two, he said. But admission to the patch remains free.

Billy K. Wilcoxson continues his cancer treatments, but he can’t stay away from his beloved pumpkin patch. On Thursday, he drove a forklift up and down Golden Gate Drive, escorting another delivery of thousands of future jack-o-lanterns. He still wakes at 2:30 a.m. to cook the tri-tip and other barbecued meats for the Stanly Lane Smokehouse deli, another family enterprise. Wilcoxson lives in a home behind the patch, deli and cold storage business he runs.

Such an operation wasn't a given. Voter approval for his commercial use on agricultural land was required at least twice, in both 1996 and 2008.

“I get up in the morning, and I’m fired up,” Wilcoxson said. “I love this place.”

“I like seeing all the people, seeing them happy,” he said. “I like doing something for Napa.”

Wilcoxson’s roots to the valley go back four generations — his grandfather Augustino Giovannoni came to the U.S. in 1909 from Lucca, Italy. Today, members of the Giovanonni family own Browns Valley Market and other local enterprises.

There’s one other reason for his determination — grandson Hank, who is 2 1/2.

“He’s the one who pulled me through” this second cancer diagnosis, said Wilcoxson, tearfully.

“He loves Hank,” agreed Billy D. Wilcoxson. “Hank’s the reason he’s alive, for sure.”

His dad, who turned 66 on Oct. 20, is definitely not giving up, said the younger Wilcoxson.

“His will to live is crazy," he said. "And he works harder than almost anyone I know.”

The next treatments for the elder Wilcoxson could include participating in a new cancer study in Arizona.

“We’re hopeful he gets into this trial, and it works,” his son said.