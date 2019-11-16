In a warehouse near downtown Napa, scientists are conducting brain research in hopes of developing new neurological therapies for the millions of people affected every year by strokes.
The work itself is interesting enough. And so are the workers themselves: Napa high school students.
NeuroSpring is a nonprofit organization that supports research in the neurosciences. The nonprofit has received grant support from the American Heart Association, Bugher Foundation and National Headache Association.
In recent years, NeuroSpring has begun teaching scientific research to high school interns.
“We teach the students how to do basic science research using rats, for the purpose of helping develop medical devices,” said Dr. Mark K. Borsody, one of the founders of NeuroSpring.
“We’re really excited about our work,” Borsody said. “The interns are eager to learn,” he said. “They are the lifeblood” of the research.
NeuroSpring was established in 2005, but about three years ago Borsody moved part time to Napa to work as a neurologist at Queen of the Valley Medical Center and brought NeuroSpring with him. Borsody, who earned an M.D. and a Ph.D., is a practicing neurologist and neurophysiologist.
Since the nonprofit research company relocated to Napa, a total of 18 local high school students have worked in the facility doing medical research and computer programming to make an artificial intelligence-based medical device.
In the U.S. alone, people suffer from about 795,000 strokes a year, said Borsody. Of those, only about 50,000 are usually able to be treated. He’s hoping the research and work from NeuroSpring can raise that number to as high as 230,000.
On a recent visit to the lab, New Tech High School freshman Alexander Taylor examined a white rat under a microscope.
After sedating the animal, Taylor made an incision into the rat’s skull to test how the brain reacted with bleeding and then how the bleeding was reduced by stimulating a particular nerve in the rat’s brain.
“I’ve always been into neurology,” said Taylor. “This is the first step I could get” to work in that field.
“I want to know more” about how the brain works, and one day work in pediatric neuroscience or biology.
“It’s something that I enjoy and something I’m good at,” Taylor said of the research and hands-on work. “Hopefully, I can gain some experience, so I can get into UC Davis.”
Joseph Ballesteros, a senior at Napa High School, has been with the project long enough to be named the lab manager and head intern.
He likes the research part of his role at NeuroSpring. “We’re trying to learn about something we don’t already know about,” said Ballesteros.
By studying the rats’ brains, he hopes to determine if a NeuroSpring treatment can affect the animal’s brain when it bleeds, as it does during a stroke.
Working for NeuroSpring “is a great way for anyone who’s interested in medical research to get involved,” he said.
Such experience looks really good on college applications, he noted. Some of the students could also be listed as co-authors of research studies, which is another plus.
Ballesteros, who said he previously worked at Target, said he much preferred his work at NeuroSpring, even if it’s unpaid. “Hands-on research” experience can’t compare to a retail job, he said.
Emily Roderick, a junior at Napa High School, said she also likes her work at NeuroSpring. “I hope to be a neurosurgeon so this is right up my alley,” she said.
On Monday, Roderick was also examining the brain of a rat. Wearing gloves and using special tools, she used a microscope to view inside the rat’s head.
The work “has helped me reaffirm I want to go into medicine,” she said.
Jose Del Carmen, a junior at Justin-Siena, is another intern at NeuroSpring, but he chose not to examine the rats themselves. Instead, he’s in charge of the rat habitat where dozens of the animals are kept.
Yes, the rats are test subjects and are euthanized at the end, but this research “can help a lot of people,” said Del Carmen. “Without the rats, there is no project,” and no progress.
“It’s all in the name of science,” said Taylor.
“I’m awed at their dedication and timeliness,” said Borsody. “We have students who know they want to be Alzheimer’s disease (doctors) and neurosurgeons. I wouldn’t have thought a high school student would have that on their radar let alone know that’s what they want to do.”
Adult staffer Grace Montenegro is the vice president of engineering at NeuroSpring. She’s working on a program that will create an avatar of a neurologist. That program and avatar can then be installed inside ambulances or hospitals and used to more quickly determine if someone is having a stroke and get them to treatment quicker.
“I’m excited to solve problems,” especially when such solutions are meant to help save people suffering from strokes, she said.
The avatar device will actually look at, speak with and examine the patient, via computer and video, explained Borsody. “It collects info that I would as a neurologist.” But unlike a real human neurologist, this avatar in a computer can be installed in ambulances or hospitals everywhere and used 24/7.
By extending neurological services, patients can be treated faster and more effectively, and more lives can be saved, he said.
The device, called The Faucet, has already been prototyped, said Borsody. “We’re hoping to bring it into ambulances in 2020,” ideally in Napa County.
“That’s our dream,” he said.
The idea of an avatar for a doctor does surprise some people, Borsody acknowledged. But if the emergency is too complex, “there’s always a human backup.”
In addition, the device also “learns” using artificial intelligence, so as it gains experience, the capabilities of the program increase.
Because the company is a nonprofit startup, it can’t afford to hire the interns, but NeuroSpring plans to offer college scholarships instead, said Borsody. He also hopes to bring on more interns in the future.
“We could easily double our size if we had the resources.”
Borsody said he hopes NeuroSpring ultimately becomes “a hometown success,” story and attracts more people who want to participate in the work or support the organization.
Ultimately, the avatar and the stroke research could help anyone in the world, Borsody said.