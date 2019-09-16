Napa’s future headquarters has been envisioned as a larger, more efficient and user-friendly replacement for a city hall in service for nearly seven decades – and visitors may be able to find the new seat of government in the same neighborhood as the old one.
Tuesday night, the City Council is scheduled to vote on placing Napa’s new central office and police station on or near the existing government and law-enforcement offices on downtown Second Street. City staff is recommending that Napa choose the area, where City Hall opened in 1951, over an alternative that would shift police and civilian operations east to the West Street neighborhood that once hosted the Cinedome movie theater, which was razed in 2015.
Approved by the council in 2017, the project is intended to gather into a single hub a range of departments and services that have spread to seven locations across Napa as space has run short at City Hall.
Second Street and the Cinedome area were the only locations to survive the cut after consultants working with Napa whittled down a list of 26 potential sites to four candidates deemed large enough for city and police offices to be built adjacent to or near each other. Councilmembers in July chose to further study those sites instead of the former Jefferson Street Safeway, which would require cleanup of chemicals from past dry-cleaning businesses, and Napa County’s Third Street offices, where past discussions of swapping city and county lands have stalled.
In a pre-meeting report to the council, City Manager Steve Potter pointed to the Second Street block’s higher elevation as a key reason for Napa’s offices to stay put. The block is outside of the Napa River floodplain, while the Cinedome block – steps from both the Napa River and Napa Creek – would require millions of dollars in flood-wall extensions to protect it from peak inundations of 2 to 6 feet on local streets that may occur once every 100 years, Potter wrote last week.
Even with federal funding to bolster flood protection, site preparation on West Street could cost the city $8 million to $30 million for a new drainage pump station and other improvements, the report predicted. Such work also could stretch the construction schedules from three years to at least five and possibly a decade, authors added.
You have free articles remaining.
Building a new city hall and police headquarters on or near the current site also would save Napa some $6 million to $7 million it would spend to acquire property near West Street, including the old theater site and a dormant pump station owned by the Napa Sanitation District.
One advantage to building new headquarters on the former theater block would be the ability to keep city workers in their current Second Street quarters during construction, saving money that otherwise would be spent on temporary offices. Potter’s report listed potential expenses up to $7.2 million for transitional space, although the use of modular buildings instead of rented offices for some non-police employees could reduce that sum. (Plans released in 2018 call for a pair of modular buildings to house a temporary police station at the Jackson Street corporation yard, with the structures to be taken over by the Public Works department later.)
Despite the Cinedome area’s presence in a floodplain, council members this summer voted to keep evaluating the site after the Napa Police Officers Association came out in favor of it, saying its nearness to four-lane Soscol Avenue would speed up emergency response times.
Whichever option the council selects will cap a study that began in March, when Napa rebooted its city hall project and moved away from earlier plans for a single four-story building on First Street that would have housed law enforcement and other departments under one roof.
The one-building concept was meant to replace Napa’s undersized City Hall and a police station that sustained damage from the 2014 earthquake. But Napa leaders rethought the project’s location and design following complaints by police officers, city workers and residents of a lack of community input into the design.