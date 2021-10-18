Napa’s new English-Spanish academy to be named Unidos Middle School

“Unidos was my original idea because several schools were closing, and since ‘unidos’ means ‘coming together,’ I saw it would be a good name, no matter our backgrounds and the color of our skin,” he said.

The branding of Napa’s new dual-language academy won firm support from NVUSD’s board members, particularly for being inspired by a potential future student.

Napa’s Harvest Middle School to close after 2021-22 year; River school to become English-Spanish academy Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.

“We live in complicated times, and Mr. Hernandez sold me on simplicity,” said Cindy Watter, who approved the name along with five other trustees (Robin Jankiewicz was absent). “They had a list of great names but I do like this one; it sends a positive message of union, ‘out of many, one,’ (that) we are a community, and this is what we want to foster with our middle school.”

“You have a very convincing advocate there, your student,” she said of Efrain to his teacher Hernandez. “Thank you.”

“It’s an elegant name, a simple name, it’s meaningful, and it reflects the meaning of coming together of elementary schools into a broader community, which every middle schooler experiences,” added trustee Jason Dooley. “This is a good aspirational name; we can look at the signs on the campus when they’re put up, and it’ll be something to aspire to when you come to school every day.”