What was the Old Adobe?

Napa’s Old Adobe is known as the oldest building in the city. Built in the 1840s, it was originally a home.

Over the years, the city landmark, also known as the Cayetano Juarez Adobe, has seen its share of owners and tenants, from original owner Don Cayetano Juarez to the merchants who later operated restaurants and watering holes inside its thick walls of mud and straw.

For a time, it was owned by Tito Fuentes Jr., the son of former San Francisco Giants second baseman Tito Fuentes.

Before La Cheve, the most recent tenant was the Taste of the Himalayas restaurant.

Napa developer George Altamura bought the old Adobe in 2014. In 2016, Altamura’s grandson, Justin Altamura, and partners bought the landmark, located at 376 Soscol Ave., from Altamura.

Justin Altamura and his team completely renovated the building.