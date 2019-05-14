{{featured_button_text}}
Faces and Places, Jan. 27 (copy)

A group of 14 volunteers were at the Oat Hill Mine Trail in Calistoga in January as they worked with the Napa Open Space District cleaning out drainages in preparation for upcoming storms.

 Submitted photo

The Napa County Open Space District will hold a community forum on the district's growth options.

The forum, cosponsored by Napa Valley CanDo, is happening as the district releases a draft master plan for public comment. One issue is whether the district should ask the public for a tax to acquire more open space for recreation.

The forum is Tuesday, May 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, with John Woodbury, the district's general manager, leading the discussion. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.