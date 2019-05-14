The Napa County Open Space District will hold a community forum on the district's growth options.
The forum, cosponsored by Napa Valley CanDo, is happening as the district releases a draft master plan for public comment. One issue is whether the district should ask the public for a tax to acquire more open space for recreation.
The forum is Tuesday, May 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, with John Woodbury, the district's general manager, leading the discussion.