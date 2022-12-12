Napa’s Operation: With Love from Home boxes over 500 holiday care packages for overseas troops

A Napa group continued its annual tradition of preparing gift boxes for the holidays – for troops who are oceans away from Napa.

The 16th Christmastime care-package drive by the nonprofit Operation: With Love from Home culminated Saturday in the packing of more than 500 parcels to be sent to U.S. troops overseas, according to Liz Alessio, organizer of the effort. The 9-pound packages, which are filled with snacks, toiletries, batteries and other necessities, are being mailed to various military bases and are expected to reach service members in the next one to two weeks.

Working with goods collected in a donation drive that began at the end of October, nearly 300 volunteers gathered at the Napa Valley College gymnasium to fill the care packages not only with practical items but also tokens of holiday cheer – miniature stockings, candy canes, and Christmas cards hand-drawn by Napa County schoolchildren and residents.

The total value of the care packages and postage was about $37,000, according to Alessio – between $55 and $60 per box, plus $17 postage.

While Operation: With Love from Home’s efforts were free from the social distancing restrictions that began in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alessio, a Napa City Council member, said this year’s gift-box drive for troops faced a challenge of its own – fewer volunteers available to carry out the same amount of work.

“There were questions whether we would be able to have our assembly this year; that all came into question,” she said. Ultimately, “there were just enough of us (to volunteer), and I felt we needed to do this for those who are deployed.

“With faith we just pushed on. We got the bins out with the volunteers we had. New volunteers stepped in and stepped up.”

Saturday’s packing bee in Napa doubled as an appreciation day both active and retired service members. Guests included six active-duty military members, more than a dozen veterans, and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a Vietnam War veteran.

Also present at the packing event was a standby of packing parties past: a “wall of honor” displaying the photos of loved ones who have served in the armed forces.

“As the mother of a Marine, this is my 15th assembly and I know that rain or shine, sleet or snow, those who are serving our country do so regardless,” said Alessio. “So the least we can do is to do this thing, for them.”

Founded in 2007 by Lisa Huntley, a former Napan and Queen of the Valley hospital worker whose son served in the Marine Corps, Operation: With Love from Home operates year-round and conducts three main collection drives annually to fill care packages for overseas troops.

For information on volunteering, donating or requesting care packages for relatives abroad, visit operationwithlovefromhome.org.

