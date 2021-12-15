 Skip to main content
Napa’s Operation: With Love from Home welcomes back volunteers to fill 650 care packages for troops abroad

A Napa non-profit has once again boxed hundreds of care packages to liven up the Christmas holiday for U.S. troops abroad — and has again welcomed dozens of volunteers to join in the effort.

Operation: With Love from Home on Saturday filled 650 holiday packages at its 15th annual packing bee in the Napa Valley College gymnasium, according to organizer and Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio. Joining in the packing work were 157 volunteers, in a departure from the 2020 event staffed only by a handful of pre-selected longtime helpers as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bringing people back in was really, really fun,” Alessio said of the non-profit’s ability to take on extra helpers for its holiday care package drive for the first time in two years. “The pandemic has been tough on our mission, but we’ve continued on, with the support of our community.”

The packing capped an annual collection drive to stock gift boxes Operation: With Love from Home is sending to U.S. service members stationed abroad, a mission it has carried out since 2007 and now conducts year-round. About 500 boxes packed on Saturday were taken to the Napa post office for overseas shipment to troops ahead of the Christmas weekend, while the non-profit is preparing to send out more packages in the coming days and accepting the names of more troops to receive gifts, according to Alessio.

Packages are shipped to service members stationed in various parts of the world, with large concentrations sent to troops based in Djibouti, Poland, Qatar, and South Korea, she said.

Despite the non-profit’s return to staging a box-packing event, the gathering remained scaled down from its pre-pandemic form. The number of volunteers was kept down from the previous rosters of 500 or more, and NVC was announced as the packing site only five days in advance.

Troops will receive gift items similar to those Operation: With Love from Home has donated in years past, including snacks, drink mixes, small clothing items, toiletries, DVD movies, and Christmas cards hand-drawn by Napa Valley children.

This year’s packages also will come with an additional local touch, said Alessio — souvenir T-shirts and caps from Napa’s BottleRock music festival, which returned this September after its pandemic-related cancellation in 2020. (Festival organizers also donated merchandise in 2019.)

Since its inception, Operation: With Love from Home has delivered more than 17,000 care packages to troops, according to the non-profit's website.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

How to give

Operation: With Love from Home

opwithlove.org

Information: Contact Liz Alessio at 707-363-0043 on weekdays, or email lizinnapa@gmail.com

Volunteer opportunities: Contact Jennifer McKinnon at info@opwithlove.org

APR address submission: Contact Laura Cameron at info@opwithlove.org

Facebook: facebook/operationwithlovefromhome

Instagram: @OpWithLove

Operation: With Love from Home accepts donations and APR address submissions year round.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

